Stop What You’re Doing — Parachute’s Only Sale of the Year Is Here

It's not every day that Parachute has a sale, so you know when it happens, it's kind of a big deal. This Black Friday, the bedding and home brand is offering 20% off sitewide, which means you can shop rare discounts on everything from extra cozy loungewear to a stunning dinnerware collection to its cult-fave mattress. If you're in need of some inspo, you can also check out Parachute's curated holiday gift guide to find the perfect gifts by budget or by person.

But here's the catch: If you already have a Parachute account, you can shop the sale as early as Monday, November 22. Otherwise, the sale opens up to everyone from November 26 to 29.

Here are our top picks to shop during Parachute's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

1. Cloud Cotton Robe, $99 $79.20

2. Eco Comfort Mattress (Queen), $1,899 $1,519.20

3. OSEA for Parachute Mini Shower Mist Set, $16 $14.40

4. Women's Classic Crew Sweatshirt, $119 $95.20

5. Linen Sheet Set With Top Sheet (Queen), $279 $223.20

6. Horizon Bed Frame (Queen), $2,400 $1,920

7. Percale Sheet Set With Top Sheet (Queen), $209 $167.20

8. Round Jute Rug, $298 $238.40

9. Cozy Bootie, $59 $47.20

10. Silk Pillowcase (Standard), $89 $71.20

11. Down Alternative Duvet Insert (Full/Queen/All Season), $269 $215.20

12. Parachute x Jono Pandolfi Coupe Dinnerware, starting at $112 $89.60

