Stop What You’re Doing — Parachute’s Only Sale of the Year Is Here

It's not every day that Parachute has a sale, so you know when it happens, it's kind of a big deal. This Black Friday, the bedding and home brand is offering 20% off sitewide, which means you can shop rare discounts on everything from extra cozy loungewear to a stunning dinnerware collection to its cult-fave mattress. If you're in need of some inspo, you can also check out Parachute's curated holiday gift guide to find the perfect gifts by budget or by person.
Video of the Day
But here's the catch: If you already have a Parachute account, you can shop the sale as early as Monday, November 22. Otherwise, the sale opens up to everyone from November 26 to 29.
Here are our top picks to shop during Parachute's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.
Pauline is Hunker’s Associate Commerce Editor. She covers all things home and shopping, whether it's the next must-have product launch or a roundup of the best home and decor sales. You can reach out to her at pauline.lacsamana@hunker.com.