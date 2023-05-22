Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale Is Live — Here's What to Buy

As self-proclaimed holiday weekend shopping experts, we know a thing or two about the premier sales for each long weekend. So, year after year, we not-so-patiently await Wayfair's top-tier shopping event. And we're happy to announce that the time has finally come.
Through Wednesday, May 31, save up to 70% across every category sitewide. This includes:
- Up to 70% off area rugs and wall art.
- Up to 60% off living room seating, outdoor furniture, and mirrors and decor.
- Up to 50% off cookware and bakeware, tableware, bedroom furniture, and bedding.
- Up to 40% off storage and organization, pet essentials, and small appliances.
- And so much more.
Whether you're looking to upgrade your outdoor area in time for summer or spruce up your space with a few new accessories, now is as good a time as ever to stock up on your dream decor and home essentials. And if you aren't quite sure what you're looking for — have no fear — we rounded up our 20 favorites from Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale.