Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale Is Live — Here's What to Buy

By May 22, 2023
As self-proclaimed holiday weekend shopping experts, we know a thing or two about the premier sales for each long weekend. So, year after year, we not-so-patiently await Wayfair's top-tier shopping event. And we're happy to announce that the time has finally come.

Through Wednesday, May 31, save up to 70% across every category sitewide. This includes:

Whether you're looking to upgrade your outdoor area in time for summer or spruce up your space with a few new accessories, now is as good a time as ever to stock up on your dream decor and home essentials. And if you aren't quite sure what you're looking for — have no fear — we rounded up our 20 favorites from Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale.

The 20 Best Deals From Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale

59% off

AllModern Concord 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

22% off

Orren Ellis Iyoni Bouclé Swivel Barrel Chair

67% off

Aria Air Fryers 2-Tier Rack Air Fryer

64% off

Mercury Row Henline Solid Wood Spindle Bed (Queen)

45% off

All-Clad 2-Piece Non-Stick Frying Pan Set

32% off

Blackstone 2-Burner Grill

68% off

AllModern Mags Solid Wood Nightstand

66% off

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

66% off

Lark Manor Harbison Extendable Outdoor Dining Table

69% off

Andover Mills Prague Microfiber Duvet Cover Set (Queen)

26% off

GE Appliances Washer & Dryer Set

50% off

Wayfair Basics Darkening Single Curtain Pane

34% off

Sango Siterra Artist's Blend 16-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set

27% off

Fleur De Lis Living Anglo Arch Metal Mirror

71% off

Foundstone Gwen Console Table

73% off

Wayfair Basics Executive Swivel Office Chair

49% off

Archie & Oscar Littell Pet Crate

60% off

Gotham Steel Original Copper 20-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set

57% off

Charlton Home Dake Media Console

53% off

Union Rustic Alphie Mirror

