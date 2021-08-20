Labor Day Weekend Is the Best Time to Buy These 3 Items

Labor Day is perfect for throwing one last outdoor bash before fall, but it's not just for backyard barbecues and outdoor hangouts. The holiday weekend is prime time for scoring epic deals across virtually every category. However, with all the Labor Day weekend sales going on, we're here to help you shop smart and save big with the guidance of Shannon Dwyer, deals and shopping expert at RetailMeNot.

According to Dwyer, the best things to buy during Labor Day weekend are major home appliances, outdoor furniture and appliances, and mattresses. "It's the perfect time to outfit your yard, spruce up your home, and stock up for next summer," Shannon says.

But shoppers beware — not all deals are as good as they seem and there are also a few things you should hold off on buying during the holiday weekend. "Categories to avoid shopping during Labor Day are holiday toys, Halloween decorations, fall apparel, and electronics," Dwyer says. "Although you may find some sales that include appliances and other tech, they will not be as discounted as they will be closer to late October and November."

Now that you're ready for a full weekend of deals, check out our top home appliance, outdoor furniture and appliance, and mattress picks we're hoping to catch on sale this Labor Day.

