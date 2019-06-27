Your Guide to the Best 4th of July Home Decor and Furniture Sales

After kicking off the summer with epic savings during Amazon Prime Day, we're back with even more deals for the Fourth of July that you're not going to want to miss. According to research by Smarty (a shopping hub for the best deals and savings), 50% of shoppers are planning on taking advantage of the holiday shopping weekend with 35% agreeing that Fourth of July has some of the best sales of the year.

Advertisement

From savings on furniture, mattresses, and all things outdoor, we rounded up the best Fourth of July home sales to shop, below.

Furniture and Decor

Article: Save up to 30% off select outdoor items until July 4.

Artifact Uprising: Take 10% off prints, frames, photo books, and more from now through July 5 with code ​4THOFJULY​.

A-Street Prints: From now until July 6, save 20% on wallpaper and get free shipping on orders $75 or more.

Backcountry: Get up to 40% off outdoor gear, apparel, and accessories.

Boutique Rugs: Score 60% off sitewide until July 9 with code ​4TH60​.

Castlery: Get up to 30% off select furniture styles until July 11.

The Container Store: Save up to 25% on three or more Elfa Solutions and get 25% off the rest of your order.

Decorators Best: Get 10% off select fabric and wallpaper brands on orders $200 or more with code ​IND21​ and get free shipping on orders over $100 until July 5.

Dormify: Take 25% off your order when you spend $200 or more or save 20% sitewide (no minimum) until July 5.

Advertisement

Haand: Take 15% off handmade, modern ceramics until July 5.

JC Penney: Get an extra 30% off all orders over $75 until July 4.

Lockwood: From July 2 to July 5, take 15% off sitewide with code ​FIREWORKS​.

Lightology: From now until July 31, save up to 25% on select brands and products.

Macy's: Get an extra 20% off with code ​FOURTH​ until July 5.

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams: From now until July 5, save up to 40% on select items and get free shipping.

Modsy: Take 35% off premium and luxe design packages with code ​FIREWORKS​ until July 4 and save up to 30% on furniture and home decor until July 5.

MoMA Design Store: Get up to 70% off home, kitchen and dining, art prints, and more with code ​SUMMER20​ through July 6.

Overstock: Score up to 70% off thousands of items — from home improvement to patio and garden — and get free shipping on everything.

Outer: Makeover your outdoor space and save up to $1,000 on select outdoor furniture and accessories.

Shabby Chic: From now until July 5, get 25% off sale items with code ​EXTRA25​.

Society6: Score 40% off wall art, tapestries, and yoga mats, 30% off decor, outdoor, and lifestyle, and 20% off everything else.

Urban Outfitters: Save up to 40% on sale items until July 5.

Advertisement

Vitruvi: From now until July 11, get 20% off sitewide, including Vitruvi's bestsellers like the Stone Diffuser, Move Diffuser, and Stay Diffuser.

WallPops: Get 25% off peel and stick wallpaper, murals, and floor tiles and free shipping on orders $75 or more until July 6.

Wayfair: Save up to 60% across almost all categories until July 4.

Food, Kitchen, and Cleaning

Goldbelly: New customers get $15 off orders of $50 or more with code ​GETINMYBELLY​.

Green Chef: Take $100 off the meal delivery kit and get free shipping on four boxes until July 5.

Hurom: Need a slow juicer? Save 10% on Hurom's selection with code ​HEALTH​.

Le Creuset: Get a free star platter gift with a $200 purchase when you use code ​SUMMER​.

Nutribullet: Enjoy 20% off juicers with code ​JUICING​ until July 4.

Proclamation Goods: Take $50 off the brand's award-winning Stainless Steel Proclamation Duo and get a free Proclamation Triangle Dinner Bell until July 4.

Advertisement

Sips By: From now until July 5, get $5 off your first box with code ​FIREWORKS​ and get 20% off full sized tea when you spend at least $10 with code ​JULYTEA​.

SodaStream: Save up to 25% on bundles and get 15% off kits until July 4.

Umamicart: Save 20% on Umamicart's Summer Grilling Essentials Kit until July 5.

Mattress and Bedding

Allswell: Get 15% off all mattresses and receive two free pillows with your mattress purchase with code ​JULY4TH​.

Bear: Take 25% off sitewide and get two free pillows and a sheet set with your mattress purchase with code ​CHILL​ until July 13.

Beautyrest: Save up to $300 on the Beautyrest Black mattress and receive a gift card of up to $100 at Hotels.com when you buy a Beautyrest Harmony mattress.

Brooklinen: From now until July 7, get 15% off sitewide (not including Last Call and Spaces partner products).

Brooklyn Bedding: Enjoy 25% off sitewide with code ​INDEPENDENCE25​ through July 6. Military and first responders can get 30% off sitewide.

Casper: Save up to 30% on mattress bundles, 15% on mattresses, pillows, and sheets, and 10% on everything else until July 5.

CBD Pillow: Take 10% off CBD pillows and get free shipping until July 7.

Advertisement

Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on mattresses and get free pillows and sheets until July 12.

Crane & Canopy: Enjoy up to 70% off bedding, sheets, rugs, and decor until July 5.

Haven: Get 50% off sitewide on gel foam mattresses and sleep accessories.

Idle Sleep: Save 50% sitewide on gel foam, hybrid, and latex mattresses.

Layla Sleep: Get up to $200 off mattresses and two free memory foam pillows until July 4.

My Sheets Rock: Take 15% off bamboo sheets with code ​SUMMER​ until July 5.

Nest Bedding: From now until July 12, save 20% on select mattresses and 10% on all other products.

Pillow Cube: Buy two Pro pillows and get two stars and stripes pillowcases for free.

Pom Pom at Home: Get 20% off sitewide with code ​SUMMER20​ until July 7.

PlushBeds: Save $1,200 off all bedroom mattresses and get a free luxury sheet set and get 20% off toppers, pillows, and bedding until July 5.

RV Mattress: Enjoy 25% off sitewide with code ​INDEPENDENCE25​ until July 6.

Saatva: Save $200 on your mattress purchase of $985 or more until July 12.

Advertisement

Simmons: Save 10% sitewide until July 5.

TEMPUR-Pedic: Save $500 on the TEMPUR-Breeze mattress until July 12.

Tuft & Needle: Enjoy up to 20% off sitewide.

Lifestyle

Biolite: Save up to 20% off sitewide until July 5.

Bloomscape: Get any small plant free when you buy an extra large plant until July 6.

Jack Wolfskin: Save 25% sitewide — including sale items — with code ​SUMMER25​ until July 6.

Liweli: Enjoy 20% off all CBD drink mixes until August 1 with code ​SUMMER20.​

Nathan Sports: From now until July 5, take 15% off all hydration handhelds.