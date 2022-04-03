The Best Amazon Deals You Can Score Right Now

We're all for finding home and decor sales, and it's no secret that Amazon is full of them. From the coupon page to the outlet to the daily deals, searching through all the potential discounts could take you hours. To make finding Amazon deals even easier, we've rounded up the top picks, whether you're looking for editor-approved bedding or top-rated humidifiers.
Video of the Day
The Best Amazon Deals in April 2022
This week, you can score 40% off these extra soft bamboo sheets.
You can save $5 on this Hunker reader favorite.
Upgrade your bed with this luxury, gel pillow set that's currently 20% off.
Organize your way to the pantry of your dreams with this food storage container set. And save even more with a $10 off coupon.
Save 15% on this sleek, copper, 34-ounce French press coffee maker.
Save 20% on these highly-rated blackout curtains.
Silky bedding for less than $25? Talk about a steal.
Whether you have a camping trip coming up or want an extra bed for overnight guests, this discounted air mattress is worth the purchase.
Have the ultimate motive night without going to the theater with this microwave popcorn maker, which happens to be 15% off at the moment.
Prep for warmer weather and get 10% off this affordable wicker patio bistro set.