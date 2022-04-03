The Best Amazon Deals You Can Score Right Now

By Pauline Lacsamana April 3, 2022
We're all for finding home and decor sales, and it's no secret that Amazon is full of them. From the coupon page to the outlet to the daily deals, searching through all the potential discounts could take you hours. To make finding Amazon deals even easier, we've rounded up the top picks, whether you're looking for editor-approved bedding or top-rated humidifiers.

The Best Amazon Deals in April 2022

1. Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen), $98 $58.80

This week, you can score 40% off these extra soft bamboo sheets.

2. Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, $39.99 $34.99

You can save $5 on this Hunker reader favorite.

3. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (Queen/set of 2), $41.99 $33.59

Upgrade your bed with this luxury, gel pillow set that's currently 20% off.

4. Chef's Path 24-Pack Airtight Food Storage Containers, $67.97 $57.97

Organize your way to the pantry of your dreams with this food storage container set. And save even more with a $10 off coupon.

5. BAYKA French Press Coffee Maker, $22.99 $19.54

Save 15% on this sleek, copper, 34-ounce French press coffee maker.

6. BGment Blackout Curtains (42 by 72 inches), $34.99 $27.99

Save 20% on these highly-rated blackout curtains.

7. Danjor Linens Size Bed Sheets Set (Queen), $42.99 $21.50

Silky bedding for less than $25? Talk about a steal.

8. EnerPlex Air Mattress (Queen), $124.99 $99.99

Whether you have a camping trip coming up or want an extra bed for overnight guests, this discounted air mattress is worth the purchase.

9. The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper With Handles, $13.99 $11.89

Have the ultimate motive night without going to the theater with this microwave popcorn maker, which happens to be 15% off at the moment.

10. Yaheetech 3-Piece Wicker Patio Bistro Set, $69.99 $62.99

Prep for warmer weather and get 10% off this affordable wicker patio bistro set.

