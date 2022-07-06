Want to Save Even More During Prime Day? Here's How

If there's one thing we love more than shopping, it's saving money while doing it. This Prime Day, you can score even more savings in four easy steps.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Thanks to Amazon's new Stampcard, you can get a free $10 credit from now until July 13. Just like a punchcard you'd use at a local coffee shop, you get a new stamp after each task is completed. Here's what you have to do:

1. Make a Prime-eligible purchase

Take advantage of Prime shipping before the major shopping event and it will get you on your way to extra spending money. To get this stamp, the purchase has to be at least $5 and Prime-eligible. It's a great opportunity to restock on any household essentials — like toilet paper or cleaning supplies — since you might want to hold out for big-ticket items during the sale.

Advertisement

2. Stream a show on Prime Video

Yes, watching a TV show can help you save during Prime Day when you stream a show on Prime Video. However, this stamp may take up to 48 hours to appear, so try to check this one off the list before the 12th.

Advertisement

3. Listen to a song with Amazon Music Prime

With over two million songs on Amazon Music Prime, you won't have a hard time getting this stamp. Included with every Amazon Prime membership at no extra cost, you have access to personalized stations and thousands of playlists, all ad-free.

4. Borrow an eBook on Prime Reading

Browse through any of the Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited titles to get the final stamp. Choose anything from fiction to travel, or even get inspired by a luxe coffee table book.