Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals Sale Is Here and Packed With Black Friday-Worthy Discounts

The holiday shopping season is in full force with not only Target and Amazon sales, but also Wayfair's epic 5 Days of Deals event. From Friday, October 7 to Tuesday, October 11, Wayfair is slashing up to 80% off almost every single category, giving shoppers plenty of opportunities to find the ultimate gift or home upgrade. During the five-day sale, you can score deep discounts on sofas, area rugs, bedroom furniture, lighting, mattresses, major appliances, small kitchen essentials, and more.
Video of the Day
But that's not all — on top of all the massive deals, Wayfair is donating 10% of sale profits to charitable organizations around the world, including Community Solutions, the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness, Habitat for Humanity Deutschland, Shelter UK, and Focus Ireland.
Between Black Friday-worthy deals and donating while you shop, this is a sale you don't want to miss.
The Best Wayfair 5 Days of Deals Discounts
7. Kelly Clarkson Home Sylvie Chevron Handmade Flatweave Wool Cream/Black Area Rug (8 by 10 feet),
$595 $355.99