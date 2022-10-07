Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals Sale Is Here and Packed With Black Friday-Worthy Discounts

The holiday shopping season is in full force with not only Target and Amazon sales, but also Wayfair's epic 5 Days of Deals event. From Friday, October 7 to Tuesday, October 11, Wayfair is slashing up to 80% off almost every single category, giving shoppers plenty of opportunities to find the ultimate gift or home upgrade. During the five-day sale, you can score deep discounts on sofas, area rugs, bedroom furniture, lighting, mattresses, major appliances, small kitchen essentials, and more.