Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals Sale Is Here and Packed With Black Friday-Worthy Discounts

By Pauline Lacsamana October 7, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

The holiday shopping season is in full force with not only Target and Amazon sales, but also Wayfair's epic 5 Days of Deals event. From Friday, October 7 to Tuesday, October 11, Wayfair is slashing up to 80% off almost every single category, giving shoppers plenty of opportunities to find the ultimate gift or home upgrade. During the five-day sale, you can score deep discounts on sofas, area rugs, bedroom furniture, lighting, mattresses, major appliances, small kitchen essentials, and more.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

But that's not all — on top of all the massive deals, Wayfair is donating 10% of sale profits to charitable organizations around the world, including Community Solutions, the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness, Habitat for Humanity Deutschland, Shelter UK, and Focus Ireland.

Between Black Friday-worthy deals and donating while you shop, this is a sale you don't want to miss.

Advertisement

The Best Wayfair 5 Days of Deals Discounts

1. Mistana Pineview 84'' Sofa, $3,500 $1,399.99

See More Photos

2. Sealy to Go 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box (Queen), $1,199 $599.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

3. Cuisinart Pressure Cooker, $240 $129.95

See More Photos

4. Willa Arlo Interiors Shumpert 2-Piece Upholstered Chaise Sectional, $4,820 $2,300

Advertisement

See More Photos

5. Eddie Bauer 100% Cotton Flannel Printed Sheets and Pillowcase Set (Queen), $100 $51.76

Advertisement

See More Photos

6. Delta 15999-DST Haywood Centerset Bathroom Faucet With Drain Assembly, $162.30 $98.80

Advertisement

See More Photos

7. Kelly Clarkson Home Sylvie Chevron Handmade Flatweave Wool Cream/Black Area Rug (8 by 10 feet), $595 $355.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

8. Vanity Art Freestanding Soaking Acrylic Bathtub (59 by 30 inches), $1,070 $629

Advertisement

See More Photos

9. GE Appliances 30" 5.3 Cubic Feet Gas Slide-In Range, $1,499 $973.25

See More Photos

10. Armarkat 72" Real Wood Cat Tree, $245 $170.07

See More Photos

11. TOTO Aquia IV Dual-Flush Elongated Two-Piece Toilet (Seat Included), $830 $581

See More Photos

12. Pyrex Storage Plus 10-Piece Bakeware Set, $33.99 $25.19

See More Photos

13. Scott Living Oberman 48" Single Bathroom Vanity Set, $2,639.99 $1,849.99

See More Photos
prime early access sale 2022
It’s Official: Amazon Is Having a Surprise Prime Day This October
by Pauline Lacsamana
plush white wool couch
The 30 Best Sofas You Can Get From Wayfair
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy