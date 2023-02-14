20 Must-Haves From Wayfair's Presidents Day Sale

By Erin Lassner February 14, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

No one does Presidents Day quite like Wayfair, and this year the mega-retailer is pulling out all the stops. Save up to 70% across every category, from bedding and bath to cleaning, kitchenware, and appliances. This means over 1,000,000 discounted items — yes, you heard that right. Plus, for a limited time, take an additional 20% off thousands of Wayfair's best-selling styles with code ‌SAVE20‌ at checkout. Since this many savings can be just a tiny bit overwhelming, we spent hours sifting through the inventory so you don't have to. Here are our 20 must-haves.

Advertisement

Kitchen and Dining

1. Henckels Statement 20-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set, $828 $239.95

Video of the Day

See More Photos

2. Cuisinart 500 Watt Countertop Blender, $180 $76.80

Advertisement

See More Photos

3. Prep & Savour Assorted Glassware (set of 12), $131.98 $33.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

4. Cuisinart Professional Series 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $615 $200

Advertisement

See More Photos

5. Rachael Ray 14-Piece Classic Brights Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, $300 $118.23

Advertisement

See More Photos

Decor

1. House of Hampton Christiano Rectangle Mirror, $501 $213.99

Advertisement

Advertisement

See More Photos

2. Mistana Cotton Wall Hanging, $90 $34.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

3. Three Posts Olivarez Iron Tabletop Candlesticks (set of 3), $130.20 $51.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

4. Sand & Stable Sorrento 4-Hook Wall Mounted Coat Rack, $219 $103.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

5. Birch Lane Thistle Round Rope Wall Mirror, $299.05 $164

Advertisement

See More Photos

Bedding and Mattresses

1. Sealy to Go 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box (Queen), $1,199 $379.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

2. Eddie Bauer All Season Duck Down Comforter (Queen), $510 $176.99

See More Photos

3. ComforPedic Loft From Beautyrest 14'' Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress (Queen), $2,510.99 $619.99

See More Photos

4. AllModern Montague Throw Pillow, $55 $19.20

See More Photos

5. Three Posts Courtemanche Duvet Cover Set (Queen), $99 $30.99

See More Photos

Furniture

1. Mistana Dingler Upholstered Sleeper Sofa, $757 $292.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

2. AllModern Thomas Solid Oak Pedestal Dining Table, $1,047 $464

See More Photos

3. Mistana Hillsby Rug (7'10" x 10'3"), $450 $129.99

See More Photos

4. AllModern Jones Upholstered Armchair, $710 $490

See More Photos

5. Mistana Alastair Bar & Counter Stool, $489 $166.39

See More Photos
midcentury modern modular sofa
22 High-Design Wayfair Decor Finds That Everyone Needs Right Now
by Erin Lassner
deep green velvet pit sofa
27 Presidents Day Home Sales You Can Already Shop
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy