Amazon's newest shopping event, the Prime Early Access Sale, is officially here and showing no signs of slowing down. While it's primarily being advertised as a kick-off to the holiday shopping season, it's also filled with a ton of incredible deals for everyday household essentials, decorative items, and miscellaneous products we've had our eyes on. The best of these deals? The ones that clock in for less than $20. While some of them are relatively inexpensive to begin with, some are more than 50% off right now.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out our favorite picks below and shop the rest of the sale right now — you only have through the end of October 12.

Stock up on your everyday essentials so you never have to dilute the last drops of soap with water again.

Having these on hand in laundry emergencies is always a good idea.

These eco-friendly plastic bag swaps are incredibly useful, albeit a little expensive. Snag them on sale while you can.

This seasonal platter is perfect for any fall festivities, from game days to Thanksgiving.

You'll be shocked by the difference mood lighting can make in your space. Choose from dimmed lighting, color options, and varying white tones all from the corresponding app on your phone.

It's high time to upgrade your purse chapstick (and desk chapstick, car chapstick, and nightstand chapstick while you're at it).

This nifty gadget turns any drink into a chilled, delicious treat in a minute or less.

A perfect present for all the little ones in your life.

An electric kettle with more than 50,000 five-star reviews? Say less.

If standing on your feet all day is the reason you hate doing dishes, consider this anti-fatigue mat that can help support your feet, legs, and back.

If you're an iced-coffee-year-round type of person, this is a no-brainer.

Okay, technically not under $20, we know, but at more than 50% off, we couldn't resist including (and only $3 over $20!).

This pampas grass set includes 100 pieces, so you can mix and match, separate, and create multiple arrangements.

If you like high design but not high price points, look no further than this decorative dupe.