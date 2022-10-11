The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals for Less Than $20

By Katie Maguire Updated October 11, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Amazon's newest shopping event, the Prime Early Access Sale, is officially here and showing no signs of slowing down. While it's primarily being advertised as a kick-off to the holiday shopping season, it's also filled with a ton of incredible deals for everyday household essentials, decorative items, and miscellaneous products we've had our eyes on. The best of these deals? The ones that clock in for less than $20. While some of them are relatively inexpensive to begin with, some are more than 50% off right now.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out our favorite picks below and shop the rest of the sale right now — you only have through the end of October 12.

1. Dawn Free & Clear Powerwash Dish Spray, Dish Soap, Light Pear Scent Bundle, $12.99 $9.28

Stock up on your everyday essentials so you never have to dilute the last drops of soap with water again.

2. Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy 10x Duty Power PODS, $23.99 $18.10

Having these on hand in laundry emergencies is always a good idea.

3. Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag, $21.99 $15.39

These eco-friendly plastic bag swaps are incredibly useful, albeit a little expensive. Snag them on sale while you can.

4. Pfaltzgraff Autumn Berry Oval Platter, $34.94 $17.82

This seasonal platter is perfect for any fall festivities, from game days to Thanksgiving.

5. Kasa Smart Light Bulb, $24.99 $16.99

You'll be shocked by the difference mood lighting can make in your space. Choose from dimmed lighting, color options, and varying white tones all from the corresponding app on your phone.

6. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $24 $16.80

It's high time to upgrade your purse chapstick (and desk chapstick, car chapstick, and nightstand chapstick while you're at it).

7. HyperChiller HC2 Patented Iced Coffee/Beverage Cooler, $24.99 $17.49

This nifty gadget turns any drink into a chilled, delicious treat in a minute or less.

8. Hape Pound & Tap Bench with Slide Out Xylophone, $32.99 $19.49

A perfect present for all the little ones in your life.

9. Mueller Ultra Kettle, $24.97 $19.97

An electric kettle with more than 50,000 five-star reviews? Say less.

10. Wiselife Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat, $19.99 $14.99

If standing on your feet all day is the reason you hate doing dishes, consider this anti-fatigue mat that can help support your feet, legs, and back.

11. Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker, $39.99 $19.99

If you're an iced-coffee-year-round type of person, this is a no-brainer.

12. VEKAYA 5 in 1 Rotary Cheese Grater with Handle, $50 $23.76

Okay, technically not under $20, we know, but at more than 50% off, we couldn't resist including (and only $3 over $20!).

13. Anproor Dried Pampas Grass Decor, $26.98 $19.18

This pampas grass set includes 100 pieces, so you can mix and match, separate, and create multiple arrangements.

14. Ardax Gold Home Decor Balloon Figurine Accent, $15.99 $11.17

If you like high design but not high price points, look no further than this decorative dupe.

