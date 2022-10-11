The Biggest Sales Rivaling Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

What would a major Amazon sale be without competitor sales that have just as good, if not better, discounts? While Amazon celebrates its newly minted fall shopping event — the Prime Early Access Sale on October 11 and 12 — other brands are partying it up just as hard (and we are partying right alongside them). To help you stay on top of the savings, here are all of the sales running this week that are worth a visit.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Furniture and Decor

Autonomous: Get up to 50% off office furniture and accessories.

Advertisement

Bloomingdale's: Shop the Friends and Family sale for 25% off a large selection of items through October 11.

Boutique Rugs: Get an extra 10% off high-quality handwoven and machine-woven area rugs and home decor with code ‌PDAY‌.

The Container Store: Enjoy savings for every space with up to 25% off Elfa products through October 17.

Advertisement

Gradin Road: Get up to 50% off Halloween decor and 20% off everything else.

HomeGoods: Shop the clearance sale for markdowns on over 1,000 already low-priced items.

Advertisement

Kohl's: Take 20% off with code ‌SAVENOW‌ through October 16.

Neiman Marcus: Enjoy $50 off $200 of your regular-price purchase with code ‌NMCIRCLE‌.

Pottery Barn: Take up to 60% off for Pottery Barn's Warehouse Sale.

Advertisement

Saks Fifth Avenue: Save up to 25% on your purchase (including sale) with code ‌HELLO22SF‌.

Walmart: Shop Walmart's Deals for Days event for thousands of deals across all categories between October 10 and 13.

Wayfair: The retailer is offering 80% off almost every single category for Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals event that's running through October 11.

Advertisement

Kitchen, Food, and Drink

Our Place: Enjoy slashed prices on some of the brand's bestsellers, from the Always Plan to dinnerware sets.

Advertisement

Poppi: Get 30% off all of Poppi's delicious sparkling beverages.

Recess: Get 20% off all Recess Mood products.

Ryze: Get 30 servings of mushroom coffee for only $30 on October 11 and 12.

Advertisement

Mattresses and Bedding

Amerisleep: Take $450 off any mattress with code ‌AS450‌, 30% off adjustable bed bundles, and 40% off upholstered bed frames through October 18.

Avocado: Get $250 off the Green Mattress with code ‌GREEN‌, $100 off the Eco Organic Mattress with code ‌SNOOZE‌, 50% off Fleece Collection, 50% off Organic Cotton Collection, and 30% off Alpaca Collection.

Brentwood Home: Shop the Go Natural Sale for up to 30% off bestsellers.

Brooklinen: Take 15% off sitewide from October 11 through 17.

Buffy: Shop the Fall Cozy Comfy Sale for 15% off everything, 25% off the Breeze Comforter, and up to 35% off the Cloud Pillows.

Casper: Get up to $600 off with code ‌OCT22‌ through October 16.

Crane & Canopy: Enjoy up to 60% off bedding, sheets, rugs, and home décor from October 6 through 12.

Molecule: Use code ‌PRIMETIME‌ for 40% off adjustable bases, 25% off the ArcticZONE topper, 35% off hybrid mattresses, and 35% off percale sheets through October 14.

Purple: Shop Purple's Anniversary Sale for 10% off all products through October 19.

Stearns & Foster: Shop the Fall Savings Event for $600 off the Lux Estate Hybrid and Lux Estate Cassatt.

Tempur-Pedic: Get $300 off the ProBreeze, LuxeBreeze, and LuxeAdapt mattresses.

Tuft & Needle: Save up to 15% on all mattresses, protectors, and bed frames.

Lifestyle and Wellness

Apollo Neuro: Get $30 off wearable wellness devices with code ‌PREMIUM30.‌

Brüush: Get 25% off electric toothbrushes with code ‌FALL25‌.

Chewy: Score a free $30 eGift Card when you Spend $100 on almost anything with code ‌FALL2022‌.

Dyson: Take up to $200 off vacuums and air purifiers.

EyeBuyDirect: BOGO plus 15% off EyeBuyDirect products with code ‌PRIMEBOGO‌ and get 50% off designer brands sitewide with code ‌PRIME50‌.

Monos: Use code ‌AUTUMN2022‌ for 20% off all luggage through October 13.

Snow: Get 30% off oral care with code ‌PRIME30‌.