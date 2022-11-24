News Flash: eBay Is the Best Place to Shop for Holiday Gifts

In case you missed the memo, eBay is the unsung hero of holiday retailers. As you likely know, the e-commerce site is the go-to online destination for consumer-to-consumer sales, but it's also an ideal spot to score certified-refurbished electronics, appliances, kitchenware, and so on. The website's subcategory "eBay Refurbished" houses tens of thousands of professionally inspected products organized by quality: certified-refurbished, excellent-refurbished, very-good-refurbished, and good-refurbished.

To ensure everything you gift for the holidays is in pristine condition, we rounded up 15 of our favorite certified-refurbished products. These items are guaranteed to be in like-new condition and are backed by a two-year warranty. Not only will you be saving loads of money but you'll also be shopping sustainably. Here are our most highly recommended electronics and appliances to gift from eBay this holiday season.

The Best Certified-Refurbished eBay Buys

Sometimes, eBay pulls through with brand-spanking-new products like these AKG noise-canceling headphones.

Score one of the year's hottest stick vacuums for less than half the original price.

Two for the price of one.

We are big fans of shopping for refurbished appliances from trustworthy retailers.

An $850 robot vacuum for under $350? Sold.

This projector will ship in its original retail box. The fact that it's refurbished will be seriously undetectable by the recipient.

Air fryer/toaster oven duos are one of the most convenient kitchen appliances to own.

Jam out for 1/5 of the price.

Enjoy 70% off this best-selling Lenovo.

Allow them to grill no matter the weather.

You can't put a price on safety, but if you had to ... it's currently 85% off.

Sony is always a reliable pick.

Give them the outdoor party setup they've always dreamed of.

Upgrade their smoothie game.

Be sure to check out eBay's full selection of refurbished gifts for gamers.