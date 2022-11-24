News Flash: eBay Is the Best Place to Shop for Holiday Gifts

By Erin Lassner November 24, 2022
In case you missed the memo, eBay is the unsung hero of holiday retailers. As you likely know, the e-commerce site is the go-to online destination for consumer-to-consumer sales, but it's also an ideal spot to score certified-refurbished electronics, appliances, kitchenware, and so on. The website's subcategory "eBay Refurbished" houses tens of thousands of professionally inspected products organized by quality: certified-refurbished, excellent-refurbished, very-good-refurbished, and good-refurbished.

To ensure everything you gift for the holidays is in pristine condition, we rounded up 15 of our favorite certified-refurbished products. These items are guaranteed to be in like-new condition and are backed by a two-year warranty. Not only will you be saving loads of money but you'll also be shopping sustainably. Here are our most highly recommended electronics and appliances to gift from eBay this holiday season.

The Best Certified-Refurbished eBay Buys

1. AKG Y600NC Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones (New), $349.99 $79.95

Sometimes, eBay pulls through with brand-spanking-new products like these AKG noise-canceling headphones.

2. Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (Certified-Refurbished), $549.99 $249.99

Score one of the year's hottest stick vacuums for less than half the original price.

3. Dyson DP01 Pure Cool Link Desk Air Purifier & Fan (Certified-Refurbished), $399.99 $199.99

Two for the price of one.

4. KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (Certified-Refurbished), $299.99 $209.99

We are big fans of shopping for refurbished appliances from trustworthy retailers.

5. iRobot Roomba i7+ Self-Emptying Vacuum Cleaning Robot (Certified-Refurbished), $849.99 $329.99

An $850 robot vacuum for under $350? Sold.

6. RCA Home Theater Projector (Certified-Refurbished), $89 $29.99

This projector will ship in its original retail box. The fact that it's refurbished will be seriously undetectable by the recipient.

7. Cuisinart Compact Air Fryer Toaster Oven (Certified-Refurbished), $212.49 $98.99

Air fryer/toaster oven duos are one of the most convenient kitchen appliances to own.

8. Skullcandy Grind Fuel True Wireless Earbuds (Certified-Refurbished), $79.99 $15.99

Jam out for 1/5 of the price.

9. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (Certified-Refurbished), $899 $269.99

Enjoy 70% off this best-selling Lenovo.

10. Ninja Foodi XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill With Smart Cook System (Certified-Refurbished), $299.99 $134.99

Allow them to grill no matter the weather.

11. Wyze WiFi Smart Home Security Camera (Certified-Refurbished), $109.99 $16.99

You can't put a price on safety, but if you had to ... it's currently 85% off.

12. Sony Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones (Certified-Refurbished), $199.99 $49.99

Sony is always a reliable pick.

13. Bose SoundLink Mini II SE Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker (Certified-Refurbished), $199 $149

Give them the outdoor party setup they've always dreamed of.

14. Nutribullet 1400W Blender (Certified-Refurbished), $139.99 $68.99

Upgrade their smoothie game.

15. Pixio PX277 Prime 27-Inch Gaming Monitor (Certified-Refurbished), $359.99 $168.99

Be sure to check out eBay's full selection of refurbished gifts for gamers.

