13 Brilliant Travel Accessories to Keep You Organized on the Go

One of the last things you want to happen when you're traveling is to forget something at home, which makes packing efficiently an absolute must. Thankfully, there are plenty of travel accessories to keep track of all of your belongings, whether you're packing bulky clothes or your self-care routine. From chic travel containers to compression packing cubes, here are 13 of the best travel accessories and storage to keep you organized on the go.

Cadence's capsules are leak-proof, TSA-compliant, and totally customizable. They're also magnetic, so you can keep all of your capsules together, whether you're storing your skincare or jewelry. PSA: when you buy the bundle of six, you get $14 off the original price ($80).

If you're packing bulky items like sweatshirts and jackets, Paravel's Compression Cubes are a must. With two zippers, you can compress the cubes and save at least 3 inches of space in your luggage.

The ROAM Kit (which matches perfectly with ROAM's luggage collection) is a sleek, durable, and lightweight shell case that can keep your electronics or toiletries safe.

This organizer will help you keep all of your gadgets and charging cables in check with multiple elastic loops and mesh pockets.

West Elm's toiletry kit has plenty of compartments and has a convenient hook so you can easily hang and view all of your travel essentials.

Forget tangled jewelry; use this Bagsmart organizer instead. The jewelry organizer has five zones for rings, earrings, necklaces, and more.

Calpak's durable cosmetics case is water-resistant and spacious enough to carry all of your toiletries.

Keep track of your passport, boarding passes, cards, and cash with Bellroy's Travel Folio. Not only does it have RFID protection, but it also includes a mini pen.

Pack your shoes and clothes separately with this water-resistant shoe bag.

Make the most of your luggage space with this luggage organizer set, which also comes with a laundry bag and shoe bag.

Keep your laundry organized in these mesh laundry bags and easily toss them in the wash when you get home.

Store your liquids in Kitsch's space-saving, flat-squeeze travel containers. Plus, they're reusable, dishwasher safe, and leak-proof.

Stasher bags aren't just for snacks — they're perfect for travel, too. Store anything from charging cables to toiletries in your luggage or bag.