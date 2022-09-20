These Are the 7 Best Reusable Grocery Bags to Buy on Amazon

By Erin Lassner September 20, 2022
We're constantly looking for ways to lessen our negative impact on the environment, and reusable grocery bags are one of the easiest first steps to take. Keep them in your trunk or folded in your purse and say goodbye to disposable paper and plastic bags once and for all. Not only are reusable bags an eco-friendly choice, but they're also much sturdier and easier to carry than their one-time-use alternatives. From insulated bags to stylish totes, keep scrolling for seven Amazon picks we swear by.

Best French Market Bags

Machine washable, ultra-lightweight, and undeniably stylish, these mesh tote bags are a no-brainer. Each one holds up to 40 pounds and is sustainably crafted with 100% organic cotton.

Organic Cotton Mart Mesh Tote Bags (set of 3)

$22.47

Transport to 1970s Paris with a trio of these mesh tote bags. We love that they're nearly pocket-sized, but still able to hold up to 40 pounds of groceries. Shopping for food never looked chicer.

Best Canvas Shopping Bags

These cream cotton totes are simple, stylish, and sturdy. Each one has six interior bottle sleeves and comfortable shoulder straps. They're also unbleached, organic, and biodegradable.

Organic Cotton Mart Best Canvas Grocery Shopping Bags (set of 3)

$33.97

You can't go wrong with a canvas tote. Each one of these sturdy bags has six bottle sleeves to eliminate the worry of broken glass. You'll get the most bang for your buck when you purchase this set of three, but you can also buy them in sets of two or as singular bags.

Best Budget Buy

Get a whole lot of bang for your buck with this set of 10 reusable grocery bags. Each one can hold over 50 pounds, equivalent to two to three plastic grocery bags worth of stuff. Plus, they're lightweight, foldable, washable, and waterproof.

BeeGreen Black Reusable Grocery Bags (set of 10)

$19.99

Everyone needs these bags in their life. Foldable, waterproof, and machine washable, these totes are convenience at its finest. They come with a zippered pouch to store all your bags when you're not using them and you can score them in packs of 10, 12, and even 20.

Best Splurge

Everyone knows and loves BAGGU totes. Not only are they incredibly well-made, but they're also ridiculously cute. The multi-purpose, nylon bags come in a wide variety of obsession-worthy patterns and solid colors.

BAGGU Standard Reusable Shopping Bags (set of 3)

$42.00

Sold in a wide variety of patterns and colors, these iconic nylon totes from BAGGU are pure eye candy. And since they're crafted from 100% ripstop nylon, the quality is simply unmatched.

Best Mesh Produce Bags

Bring reusable bags to the produce aisle with this set of 15 mesh drawstring pouches. You'll receive five large, five medium, and five small bags with every purchase. These work not only for fruits and vegetables, but are also ideal for bulk grains and legumes.

Ecowaare Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (set of 15)

$11.99

Think reusable grocery bags stop at totes? Well, think again. This set of 15 mesh drawstring pouches is the perfect substitute for plastic produce bags. They come in three sizes to accommodate all your fruits, veggies, and fresh herbs.

Best Insulated Bags

Insulated grocery bags are a great addition to your reusable tote collection. These are collapsible, made from recycled materials, and have an impressive three layers of insulation. Plus, they're quite easy to clean with wipes. Fresh food never looked better.

Veno Insulated Reusable Grocery Bag (set of 2)

$17.99

Triple-layer thermal insulation fabric keeps your food warm or cool, making it ideal for frozen groceries, produce, and hot food items. Plus, these bags can be used in place of a traditional cooler.

Best Heavy-Duty Bags

These hard-bottom bags are ideal for a big trip to the grocery. Crafted from thick and durable material, the large totes can easily carry 45 pounds of weight. Plus, the bonus outside pocket is the perfect spot to hold your phone and keys as you shop.

Veno Reusable Grocery Shopping Bags With Hard bottom (set of 4)

$21.99

Crafted from a high-grade, durable, water-resistant, thick PP-woven material, these flat-bottom bags are made to last. The hard bottom will keep your groceries upright, supported, and easy to organize in your trunk.

