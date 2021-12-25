The 17 Best Eco-Friendly Products of 2021

It's more important than ever to do our part in taking care of the environment. One way to do so — there are many! — is to shop eco-friendly brands and products. While swapping out paper towels for Swedish dishcloths might not seem like a big deal, over time it can have positive, long-lasting effects.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Fortunately, in 2021, many brands continued their sustainability initiatives with new products that are not only better for you, but also the environment. From weighted blankets to academic planners, here are some of the best eco-friendly products of 2021.

If you plan on ending the new year by entertaining, then you'll want to get your hands on this 100% plant-based, biodegradable tray set. With a carry tray, utility tray, and six prep cups, prepare family recipes with ease or hand out some chips and dip without the mess. Plus, this set is dishwasher and microwave safe, so when it's time to heat or clean, there's no hassle.

Are you a fan of hugs? Well, if that sounds like you, then look no further. This weighted blanket is made from ultra-soft microfiber and is filled with a down alternative made from over 500 recycled plastic water bottles — yes, really. Its weave design allows for air flow to keep you comfortable and cool while providing weight for those potential anxiety-relieving benefits (and a hug-like effect). Depending on your preference, choose from nine colors and blankets that weigh from eight to 25 pounds.

Advertisement

If you prefer that your weighted blanket have a non-knit fabric, we've got you covered. Made from breathable cotton, this blanket will have you drifting off to sleep in seconds. Its earthy tones come from plant-based dyes and it's free from polyester and synthetic liners. Still not sold? This blanket is machine washable and dryer-safe so you can throw it in with a load of laundry for an easy clean.

Elevate your bathroom with an electric bidet. Now, this isn't your traditional bidet — it uses a remote to control the nozzle, water temperature, pressure, air dryer, and heated seat. Say goodbye to traditional toilet paper while saving the environment and your tush with this luxury bidet.

Having high-quality sheets can help aid in a restorative night's sleep. These crisp fitted sheets are woven from Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified organic cotton and Tencel Lyocell (made from sustainably sourced wood), and provide a cooling effect. You can even bring the comfort to your pillows with its two included cases. To clean, toss the set in the washing machine and leave outside to dry to preserve quality (and to avoid using the dryer's energy). These sheets are available in twin, double, queen, and king sizes.

Advertisement

Ditch the countless soap bottles and detergents and opt for a more eco-friendly option with this starter kit. With just tap water and plant-based concentrates, Cleanyst creates natural cleaning products including laundry detergent, dish soap, all-purpose cleaner, tub and tile cleaner, and glass and surface cleaner. After conducting a third-party life cycle assessment on the system, the brand found that the device reduces carbon emissions over a six-year estimated time frame by 30% when compared to traditional products bought in a retail store.

Next time you light a candle, make sure it's this eco-friendly one made from certified Cosmo EcoCert ingredients. Called Anam, which is Gaelic for "soul," this soy wax candle blends the scents of coriander seed, geranium, and vetiver for a relaxing fragrance you'll want to spread throughout your entire home. Plus, the jar is reusable so you can utilize it after all the wax is gone — just soak it in some hot water to remove the leftover candle and use it again to hold pens, flowers, and anything else you can think of!

There's no better way to get organized than with a planner. However, typical planners use up a lot of paper, and after you write on them, there's no going back. To combat this, Rocketbook released its new academic planner providing space for organization and scheduling that can be used over and over again. Simply write on the synthetic paper with a refillable Pilot FriXion Pen ($8.19) and save the notes to your cloud via the brand's app. When it's time to start over, gently wipe off with a wet cloth — it's that easy.

Advertisement

Since 2005, Baggu has been working to get rid of single-use plastic bags with its sustainable business model. Each bag, like this new blue and white butterfly vase print, is made from one continuous piece of nylon to reduce fabric waste. Whether you're going to the grocery store or running errands, each bag holds up to 50 pounds and can be carried by hand or worn over the shoulder.

Next time you pack lunch, put your sandwich in one of these reusable bags. The Pinch-Loc seal helps preserve freshness so you can enjoy a delicious sandwich that isn't stale or moldy. Plus, it's free of BPA, BPS, lead, latex, and phthalates, so you can feel comfortable leaving your food in it for long periods of time.

Sometimes a mop just doesn't do your wood floors justice when they need to be cleaned. This brand's eco-friendly formula packaged in a reusable glass bottle combines plants, minerals, and botanicals to give your floor a squeaky clean finish that you can feel good about. Not only does it clean your floors, but you'll also benefit from its aromatherapy properties that will help you feel energized and rejuvenated.

Advertisement

This mini pillow is made from 100% organic certified latex and kapok fiber fill that's non-toxic, biodegradable, and grown pesticide-free. Its small size makes it ideal for travel whether you're on a plane or a long road trip.

Just a bit of paint can change the overall feel of a room. With that said, many paints are made with loads of chemicals, but not Clare. This light dusty pink color was released this year, and like the rest of the company's paints, it's Greenguard Gold certified, meaning it meets chemical emissions standards so you can feel comfortable about what you're putting in your home. Not only is the paint eco-friendly, but so is the container, tray, and liner, which are made from recycled materials. They even arrive at your door in 100% recycled packaging.

Unlike your traditional kitchen sponge, this cloth is made from eco-friendly and biodegradable materials (cellulose and wood pulp cotton). Each one can replace up to 10 rolls of paper towel so you can clean those hard surfaces while saving paper and the planet.

Advertisement

Kiss Ziploc bags for your kid's lunches goodbye and opt for these adorable, colorful reusable ones instead. Both BPA and lead-free, these bags are perfect for storing snacks and trinkets. They're available in small, medium, and large sizes, and in three shades (pink, blue, and mint) for an added pop of color.

Tired of seeing fingerprints and dirt on glass and mirrors? Say no more with this glass cleaner made from certified safe ingredients like purified water and sodium phytate (a biodegradable, plant-based agent that boosts antimicrobial properties). The kit comes with three bottles: streak free, all-purpose, and bathroom. Plus, its fill lines make it simple to measure for a straightforward clean.

For the athletes and workout enthusiasts out there, you'll want to get your hands on these detergent pods designed to effectively clean activewear and synthetic fabrics. This formula contains five active enzymes to get rid of tough stains and it has Odor Control technology to alleviate past smells and prevent new ones. The pods also come in compostable packaging, so you can take care of your clothes and the environment simultaneously.