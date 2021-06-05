The Best Sleeping Bags for Hot Weather

You never know what a summer evening will be like. The best hot weather sleeping bags should stand up to morning dew, nighttime temperature drops, and sticky humidity. Going to bed cool and waking up warm: That's what you need from a good bag.

Advertisement

Material can make or break your outdoor gear. At the risk of overheating, you'll need to look for features like a breathable lining and denier count. Denier count is a way of measuring fiber thickness, or the thickness of individual strands that make up the fabric.

Scroll down to find the best sleeping bag for summer camping.

A 10-denier shell and lining with no hardware make this compressible sleeping bag a top pick for light packing.

Designed with flexible baffles to eliminate air movement and an overstuffed foot box for cozy comfort, this bag is great for those "not too hot" nights.

Sometimes the best hot weather sleeping bag isn't one at all, but a silk liner, which helps to regulate body temperature, is naturally mosquito repellent, and hypoallergenic. The sack is made to fit into a sleeping bag or be used on its own.

Advertisement

This ultra-lightweight material breathes and yet provides shelter from chilly morning dew. It's also made from soft 20D380T nylon fabric that repels water.

Skip the sleeping bag altogether on scorching nights and purchase a bivy bag. A single pole creates headspace within the enclosure while a mesh window keeps nighttime bugs out.

This is an affordable, warm-weather sleeping bag that works well in temperatures of 50-85 degrees Fahrenheit — and if it happens to hit 90 one night, simply open the bottom to let your feet breathe.

This mummy sleeping bag (with a secret, interior valuables pocket) is excellent for warmer nights. If the evening temperature drops below 55 degrees, however, you might feel a chill.

Advertisement

This compressing "mummy sack" includes a smooth nylon shell and lining designed to keep you cozy down to 50 degrees.

Designed with ripstop face fabric to wick moisture away from your body, this two-person sleeping bag will keep you cool so you wake up refreshed.

Sleep as you do at home, with room to get comfortable and twist and turn, in this double-wide sleeping bag.

Here's another hardwareless design that can function as a mummy sleeping sack or as an ultra-soft lightweight quilt and works for temps as low as 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Advertisement

Made with 800 fill power goose-down and lightweight construction, this bag is a good choice for comfortably sleeping out under the stars.

Don't worry, we didn't forget the kiddos. Pesticide- and herbicide-free, this kids' sleeping bag is made with linen, which allows excellent ventilation and keeps the little ones dry.