The Best Outdoor Fans to Add to Your Balcony, Patio, or Backyard ASAP

While it's far more common to install a ceiling fan, standing fan, or wall-mounted fan indoors, there are many great reasons to seriously consider using a weather-resistant outdoor fan during the warmer months.

If your porch, balcony, or patio doesn't get much of a breeze, an outdoor fan will do wonders to increase air circulation. The consistent movement of air is also a great way to keep you cool. Outdoor fans are extremely helpful for pest control too. Pesky insects are no match against a steady flow of air, so your outdoor living area will be virtually bug-free with one of these. Are you convinced yet? Check out this list of the best outdoor fans that will improve your time spent outside this summer.

One of the best outdoor ceiling fans is this style by Honeywell. It's damp-rated, which means it's designed to withstand humidity and light moisture. With five blades that are operated by an easy pull chain, the entire fan's mechanism is compatible with a Honeywell remote control if you're looking to upgrade. The tropical, wicker vibe comes in two finishes, making it the perfect addition to a wood-accented porch or gazebo.

For all the bells and whistles you want in a ceiling fan, look to the Minka Aire Java 3. It's wet-rated, so it can handle direct exposure to the elements, and it's remote controlled, so you'll never have to interrupt your lounging. Outfitted with a dimmable LED light, the downrod look will illuminate your outdoor area with extra ambiance after the sun goes down. It offers a sleek, modern look with a polished nickel base and silver blades.

It may be a bit of a splurge, but this Pottery Barn fan has features to back up the price. The base is made of die-cut metal in dark bronze, while the rustic propeller is natural buttonwood. In the center, there is a dimmable LED light for setting the mood, while remote control operation allows for ultimate relaxation. It's also damp-rated, so it's best suited for a covered porch or patio, but it can also move indoors.

It might look small, but this Lasko misting fan from Amazon is more than mighty. The powerful blower can reduce air temperature by up to 25 degrees, and its fine mist, which is created with a standard hose hookup, is incredibly cooling. With a convenient pivot function, the strong breeze can point in any direction. The product is also UV-, rust-, and weather-resistant, so it will last for many hot days ahead.

This iLiving industrial-grade fan is the ideal wall-mount option. The bracket is adjustable and super easy to mount. It has a weather-resistant, galvanized steel frame and curved aluminum fan blades that provide swift airflow. Plus, it can be quickly turned into a misting fan with the purchase of a kit that's sold separately. Get two of them for either end of the area you need cooled.

A pedestal fan is a fine choice if you want flexibility. You can move it from place to place, cooling any area you please. This DecoBREEZE version has a tilt-adjustable head, so you can aim the breeze exactly where you want it, and it has oscillation capabilities for wide coverage. It's wet-rated and includes a weighted base, so rainy and windy conditions don't pose a threat. With faux rope and brass accents, the nautical design brings a total seaside feel to any outdoor space. It comes in seven other styles, and there is a misting kit available for purchase too.

This contemporary 12-blade design from Modern Forms is perfect for both midsize and large outdoor spaces with its 60- or 80-inch blade sweeps. Control everything from the palm of your hand or with your voice using a Wi-Fi-connected app that can be synched with Bluetooth devices or wall control. Available in three sleek finishes, the DC motor is sound tested to ensure that there are no rattles, wobbles, or clicks.

Pergolas and patios stay cool and stylish with the Trimaran modern outdoor ceiling fan from Hunter. This wet-rated fan is corrosion- and salt-air resistant, making it a perfect fit for large outdoor spaces at beachside and lakefront homes. The wall-controlled style features a three-speed, whisper-quiet motor. A separate light kit is available for purchase.

With materials suitable for outdoor spaces, the Discus Outdoor Fan by Monte Carlo is a wet-rated style built to last. The chain-pull fan uses five blades to deliver a refreshing airflow that can be switched between three different positions with a forward and reverse motor. While a dimmer is not included, you can easily install one yourself to create dimmable diffused light from this fixture.

The most expensive outdoor fan on our list comes in a sleek, modern silhouette offered in six striking finishes. The 60-inch style features a DC motor with remote control for six speeds and reverse mode. Monte Carlo's Maverick model has a 6.5-foot lead wire for use with longer downrods that are sold separately.