What Is a Farmhouse Ceiling Fan?

Ceiling fans have long been a way to keep us cool throughout the hot days of summer, but lately, they've become just as stylish as they are functional. In fact, we're particularly taken with the farmhouse ceiling fan, which features rustic wood and clean, traditional lines. Its simple design is rich in organic texture, and it carries a visual warmth that many other modern styles are missing. Here's what you should look for to give your fan a "farmhouse" look.

Try various wood stains.

Not only do rustic ceiling fans offer a hint of nostalgia to your home, but they come in a wide variety of shades to complement nearly any aesthetic. Try one in a darker stain to offset light wood floors and highlight additional brushed nickel or chrome touches.

If you're a fan of smooth, light woods, then this fan is about to speak to you. By combining this aesthetic wood with small downturned lanterns, you'll enjoy the cozy lighting offered in your favorite farmhouse living room. A bonus reversible motor allows you to change the direction of your fan to accommodate both summer and winter temps.

One telltale sign of farmhouse decor is the weathered wood that gives the style its distinctly rustic feel. This fan takes things one step further as it also has outdoor vibes with the black caging. Add Edison bulbs and dive right into the 'unfinished' charm of this style.

If you're a "go big or go home" person with your home decor, this windmill fan is about to propel you straight into farmhouse territory. With big, unapologetic wooden panels, this fan also includes a wall system that is remote control compatible.

Combine the sleekness of black with the warmth of brown wood. This farmhouse fan can match any living room decor and spruce up an otherwise neutral aesthetic. It can also come with any light fixture as an add-on and is certified for use indoor or outdoor.

Focus on raw detailing.

Farmhouse fans usually have raw details, like rivets and uneven edges, to give it a homespun look. They fit in well with a rustic aesthetic, of course, but can work all kinds of design magic on a contemporary or minimal room.

If you like things to look a little different, this down rod fan has raw detailing that is sure to stand out. The white centerpiece will also add a traditional element and lightness to your living room. This fan is for indoor use only but is sure to bring summer farmhouse vibes inside all year round.

If you prefer a darker moody farmhouse aesthetic, this fan is going to play into all of your interior design dreams. The energy-efficient bulbs are dimmable to resemble candlelight, meaning you can easily cultivate a relaxing, spa-like ambiance whenever you want it.

Enjoy these airy wood panels with rough edges anywhere, inside or outside. With more panels, you'll draw more attention to a high ceiling and add depth to the room. This is also a great fan to invest in when you're just dipping your toes in the farmhouse aesthetic since the anvil iron base and dimmable lights can mix well with other stories.

Don't be afraid of casual finishes.

This is not the type of fixture that draws attention to itself — farmhouse fans are all about creating a casual, comfortable aesthetic. If your space has a lot of character, this is an accessory that can provide a soft and cozy feel in pewter, noble bronze, or brushed nickel finishes.

Ultra-sleek three-blade farmhouse fans are ideal for the modern minimalist who has a certain affinity for farmhouse-inspired elements. Contrast this matte black fan with colorful furniture and patterned prints as it can serve as the backdrop for anything.

Looking for a causal representation of the farmhouse fan trend? Give this low-profile option a go. With weathered wood and a centralized lantern, you can easily place this fan in your down-to-Earth family room and cultivate the cozy vibes.