The Best Citronella Candles on Amazon to Naturally Repel Mosquitos

Summer evenings are a whole lot more pleasant when you don't have to worry about being attacked by mosquitos. An easy, affordable, and relaxing solution? Citronella candles. This practical accessory contains citronella oil, an essential oil that serves as a natural insect repellant. Not only does this oil replace the use of chemicals, but it also emits a pleasant, lemony scent that will totally add to the ambiance of your surroundings. Keep scrolling for our five favorite individual candles and sets that look good and work like a charm.

Best Extra-Small Candles

You simply can't go wrong with these cute and effective mini candles. Each one contains two ounces of wax and burns for 11 to 16 hours. Plus, the price is pretty unbeatable.

Best Multi-Pack

The design of these tin candles instantly transports us to a summer holiday in a remote location. Plus, the high ratio of 7% natural citronella oil effectively removes odors, provides fresh air, and of course — eliminates unwanted buzzing in your ears.

Most Stylish Candle

Natural soybean wax, a three-wick design, and a lovely handmade pottery container elevate this citronella candle above the rest. We love a vessel that can be repurposed once the candle has burned down, and this is the perfect example of just that.

Best Candle Overall

From the look of it, you would never guess this beautifully packaged candle is intended to repel mosquitos. The floral tin and dainty deep blue lid will make the ideal addition to your chicest outdoor and indoor spaces.

Best Name-Brand Candle

This six-ounce citronella candle from Coleman is sold in three outdoor-inspired scents: Campfire, Pine, and S'mores. Plus, it features a wooden wick that makes a crackling sound to add even more to the cozy and nostalgic vibe.