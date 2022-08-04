The Best Citronella Candles on Amazon to Naturally Repel Mosquitos

By Erin Lassner August 4, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Summer evenings are a whole lot more pleasant when you don't have to worry about being attacked by mosquitos. An easy, affordable, and relaxing solution? Citronella candles. This practical accessory contains citronella oil, an essential oil that serves as a natural insect repellant. Not only does this oil replace the use of chemicals, but it also emits a pleasant, lemony scent that will totally add to the ambiance of your surroundings. Keep scrolling for our five favorite individual candles and sets that look good and work like a charm.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Extra-Small Candles

Protect every part of your backyard with this set of 12 mini citronella candles. They come in cute metal buckets and feature a fresh lemongrass aroma. Plus, between the 12 candles, you will get between 130 and 190 total burn hours.

Amazon

Macoya Soy Wax Lemongrass Scented Citronella Candles (set of 12)

$14.99

You simply can't go wrong with these cute and effective mini candles. Each one contains two ounces of wax and burns for 11 to 16 hours. Plus, the price is pretty unbeatable.

Best Multi-Pack

These 100% natural soy wax candles are such an easy buy. The packaging is undeniably chic, and each jar contains eight ounces of wax, for a total burn time of 330 hours or longer between the six candles.

Amazon

JGXLQ Outdoor Citronella Candles (set of 6)

$25.49

The design of these tin candles instantly transports us to a summer holiday in a remote location. Plus, the high ratio of 7% natural citronella oil effectively removes odors, provides fresh air, and of course — eliminates unwanted buzzing in your ears.

Advertisement

Most Stylish Candle

Leave it to Amazon to sell such a high-design candle at this incredibly affordable price. Select between two neutral colors of handmade pottery to hold this three-wick soy wax candle. It will make the perfect addition to either your outdoor or indoor living area.

Amazon

Winbattle Citronella Candle In Coarse Pottery Container

$15.99

Natural soybean wax, a three-wick design, and a lovely handmade pottery container elevate this citronella candle above the rest. We love a vessel that can be repurposed once the candle has burned down, and this is the perfect example of just that.

Best Candle Overall

Equal parts stylish and effective, this two-wick citronella candle will add an elegant touch to your favorite hangout spot. The natural wax and lead-free cotton wicks are vegan, cruelty- and paraben-free to guarantee a clean and even burn. Plus, the container and lid are simply adorable.

Amazon

La Jolie Muse Large Citronella Candle

$13.99

From the look of it, you would never guess this beautifully packaged candle is intended to repel mosquitos. The floral tin and dainty deep blue lid will make the ideal addition to your chicest outdoor and indoor spaces.

Best Name-Brand Candle

You can't go wrong with Coleman. The perfect addition to your backyard or camping supplies, this citronella candle burns for up to 25 hours and features a wooden candle wick for a crackling fire sound.

Amazon

Coleman Scented Outdoor Citronella Candle With Wooden Crackle Wick

$5.99

This six-ounce citronella candle from Coleman is sold in three outdoor-inspired scents: Campfire, Pine, and S'mores. Plus, it features a wooden wick that makes a crackling sound to add even more to the cozy and nostalgic vibe.

beach club collection
The Best New Candles That Launched This Month
by Erin Lassner
Burning candles and air reed freshener on table indoors, space for text
The Best Candles to Buy on Amazon
by Pauline Lacsamana

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy