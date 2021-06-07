9 Citronella Products to Keep Mosquitoes Away

If there's one thing we're not fans of when it comes to summer, it's mosquitoes. Those pesky little insects can easily put a damper on your outdoor fun, whether you're spending the afternoon in the park or camping for the weekend. But thanks to citronella, we can keep mosquitoes at bay all summer long. The lemongrass variety naturally repels mosquitoes, making it the perfect alternative to harsh chemicals. From candles to mosquito repellent bands, here are nine citronella products to keep mosquitoes away.

Advertisement

Citronella hanging coils are as stylish as they are functional. All you have to do is hang them up, light the end, and let the lemony scent and smoke do its thing.

Ward off mosquitoes with Urban Outfitters' adorable citronella stick candles. You can stick them in the ground or in pots of sand or soil and choose from either a flower or lemon shape.

When you're on the go, a citronella candle may not be your best option, so try a mosquito repellent band. These water-resistant, oil-infused bands can help keep mosquitoes away for up to seven days.

Break out your diffusers! This Bug Ban blend by Now Essential Oils is a mix of citronella, lemongrass, rosemary, and thyme that you can drop in an ultrasonic diffuser and use outdoors.

Advertisement

Bring on the desert vibes with this five-foot cactus torch that you can fill with citronella oil to help keep your garden mosquito-free.

This isn't your ordinary citronella candle. When lit, the LED lights start changing colors, making it the perfect addition to your backyard get together.

Deck out your tabletop with this three-piece table torch set and you won't have to worry about any uninvited mosquito guests. Each 12-ounce torch has a burn time of five hours and can easily be refilled.

This hefty, 20-ounce, three-wick candle has a burn time of a whopping 40 hours, giving you plenty of time to have some outdoor fun minus any mosquito bites.

These 60-inch torch sets are just what your backyard needs. They each provide six hours of ambient lighting and mosquito repellent.