8 Affordable Dupes for the Beloved Nugget Play Couch

The Nugget has taken the world of kids' toys by storm. But what exactly is it? A couch, a lounger, a fort, a stage, a bed, a jungle gym ... the list goes on and on. The real question is: What ‌isn't‌ it?

Advertisement

Video of the Day

This simple yet incredibly innovative furniture/play set contraption will bring hours upon hours of fun. Plus, it actually looks high-design enough to have it out in the open. The one tiny issue? The Nugget starts at $229. In the spirit of playing ‌and‌ saving, we have rounded up eight affordable alternatives that will allow your little one's imagination to run wild.

Advertisement

‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)‌

Select from nine neutral and vibrant shades. This set includes one folding base and two wedge cushions.

Advertisement

Use it as a sofa, play mat, puppet theater, castle, ball pit, obstacle course, and so much more.

Advertisement

Opt for this fun solar-system-inspired print or keep it simple with a solid gray exterior.

Advertisement

This best-selling convertible couch features removable, machine-washable velour covers for easy cleaning.

Advertisement

Score this set for just $100 compared to the over-$200 price point of the Nugget.

Advertisement

This model looks nearly identical to the Nugget.

Advertisement

Glow in the dark for the win.

This multipiece, multicolor play set is ideal for opening your kiddo's imagination.