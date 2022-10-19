8 Affordable Dupes for the Beloved Nugget Play Couch

By Erin Lassner October 19, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

The Nugget has taken the world of kids' toys by storm. But what exactly is it? A couch, a lounger, a fort, a stage, a bed, a jungle gym ... the list goes on and on. The real question is: What ‌isn't‌ it?

Advertisement

Video of the Day

This simple yet incredibly innovative furniture/play set contraption will bring hours upon hours of fun. Plus, it actually looks high-design enough to have it out in the open. The one tiny issue? The Nugget starts at $229. In the spirit of playing ‌and‌ saving, we have rounded up eight affordable alternatives that will allow your little one's imagination to run wild.

Advertisement

(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)

1. Foamnasium Blocksy Mini Rectangle 3-Piece Kids Soft Seating, $159

See More Photos

Select from nine neutral and vibrant shades. This set includes one folding base and two wedge cushions.

Advertisement

2. Delta Children Convertible Sofa and Play Set, $146.30

See More Photos

Use it as a sofa, play mat, puppet theater, castle, ball pit, obstacle course, and so much more.

Advertisement

3. Viv + Rae Hemby Kids Sleeper With Ottomans, $125.99

See More Photos

Opt for this fun solar-system-inspired print or keep it simple with a solid gray exterior.

Advertisement

4. Milliard Kids Modular Couch, $139.99

See More Photos

This best-selling convertible couch features removable, machine-washable velour covers for easy cleaning.

Advertisement

5. Linor Modular Kids Sofa, $99.99

See More Photos

Score this set for just $100 compared to the over-$200 price point of the Nugget.

Advertisement

6. Huddle Kids Foam Modular Play Couch With Armrest, $183

See More Photos

This model looks nearly identical to the Nugget.

Advertisement

7. MeMoreCool Star Glow in the Dark 3-in-1 Fold Out Kids Sofa, $139.99

See More Photos

Glow in the dark for the win.

8. Costzon 4-in-1 Unique Shapes Convertible Climb and Crawl Foam Set, $159.99

See More Photos

This multipiece, multicolor play set is ideal for opening your kiddo's imagination.

Shelving with children's stuffed animals and toys
Here Are the Most Popular Toys for the Holidays, According to Amazon
by Erin Lassner
kids dresser
The Top 5 Kids' Dressers on Amazon
by Erin Lassner
A bedroom with colorful bedding, wood night tables, fur skin blanket, plant in a basket, play basketball hoop, and bear sculptures.
6 Kids' Nightstands on Amazon With Storage and Style
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy