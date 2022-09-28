Sixpenny's Iconic Neva Chair Now Comes in an Adorable Mini Size for Kids

To match its cult-favorite Neva sectional, Sixpenny has a chair of the same name. Both exude the perfect combination of airiness and coziness, and now, your little one can also get in on the action with the Little Neva. It's a pint-size version of the iconic chair that marks the brand's first expansion into children's furniture.

While kids are going to love this mini chair, parents will, too, because it comes with two slipcovers that can easily be thrown in the washing machine at home — though, Sixpenny states that dry cleaning is the safest option. One slipcover features a soft all-natural cotton linen, while the other is made from recycled faux fur designed using 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic. Either way, your kid will feel like they're sitting on a cloud.

"Kids just want their own," Sixpenny's chief of design, Rob Natale, tells Hunker. "Neva is our best-selling collection, but it's also one of our doughiest, so the proportions and comfort translated seamlessly. We'd made a handful of custom Little Neva chairs for friends and the response was overwhelmingly positive — it got us thinking that perhaps other parents out there were looking for a children's chair that matched the aesthetic and comfort of the rest of their home."

Available in nine different color pairings — in shades of white, brown, blue, and pink — you can purchase the Little Neva Chair for $849 here.