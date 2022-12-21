12 Children's Playmats That Actually Look Like High-End Rugs

By Erin Lassner December 21, 2022
So, you've found yourself in a deep internet hole, trying to find playmats for your little one that aren't absolutely hideous. We totally hear that. But what if we took it one step further with playmats that aren't only tolerable but actually complement — and dare we say, enhance — your home decor? Now we're talking. So, here you have it: 12 playmats that totally double as decorative rugs.

1. Toddlekind Berber Playmat, $124.99

This Moroccan-inspired Berber design is composed of six connecting floor tiles that can be fit together in multiple ways to create a variety of looks.

2. Wander & Roam Reversible Antelope & Stripe Foam Playmat, $189

These limited-edition prints created in collaboration with Erin Gates Design add a high-end, modern touch to even the most basic of playrooms.

3. Little Nomad Play Mat, starting at $119

This best-seller from House of Noa — a children's brand dedicated to stylish playmats — comes in five colorways and seven sizes.

4. Cushmat Stylish Reversible Foam Floor Mat, $209.98

And if that isn't even enough variety for you, Cushmat's foam mats come in 16 different reversible patterns.

5. Wander & Roam Vegan Leather Play Mat, $99

Keep it simple with this petite striped playmat that's constructed of vegan leather on top and flocked suede on the bottom.

6. Comfort Design Mats Premium Stylish Foam Floor Mat, $184.95

This neutral, vintage-inspired floor mat will mesh perfectly with the most traditional of homes.

7. Gathre Midi + Mat, $85

If you like the clean look of leather, Gathre is hands down the way to go. The mats are waterproof, nontoxic, easy to clean, and perfect for the parent on the go.

8. Little Bot Ofie Mat, $159.95

Ultra comfortable and undeniably good-looking, this reversible playmat from Little Bot is a simple yet impactful visual addition to your playroom, living room, child's bedroom, or anywhere in between.

9. Ruggish Lulu Play Rug, $239

If you're drawn to geometric rugs, the Lulu Play Rug from Ruggish is a serious no-brainer.

10. Wander & Roam Reversible Tribal & Mecca Foam Playmat, $189

Get two completely different looks with one foam playmat. Both sides of this mat are spot-on duplicates of real rugs we've seen and loved in the past.

11. Wander & Roam Block Print Petals Vegan Leather Playmat, $99

If you love floral patterns, this vegan leather playmat would make the sweetest addition to your child's play area.

12. Ruggish Romy Play Rug, $239

Get the best of both worlds with a rug lookalike on one side and an interactive map on the other.

