12 Children's Playmats That Actually Look Like High-End Rugs

So, you've found yourself in a deep internet hole, trying to find playmats for your little one that aren't absolutely hideous. We totally hear that. But what if we took it one step further with playmats that aren't only tolerable but actually complement — and dare we say, enhance — your home decor? Now we're talking. So, here you have it: 12 playmats that totally double as decorative rugs.

This Moroccan-inspired Berber design is composed of six connecting floor tiles that can be fit together in multiple ways to create a variety of looks.

These limited-edition prints created in collaboration with Erin Gates Design add a high-end, modern touch to even the most basic of playrooms.

This best-seller from House of Noa — a children's brand dedicated to stylish playmats — comes in five colorways and seven sizes.

And if that isn't even enough variety for you, Cushmat's foam mats come in 16 different reversible patterns.

Keep it simple with this petite striped playmat that's constructed of vegan leather on top and flocked suede on the bottom.

This neutral, vintage-inspired floor mat will mesh perfectly with the most traditional of homes.

If you like the clean look of leather, Gathre is hands down the way to go. The mats are waterproof, nontoxic, easy to clean, and perfect for the parent on the go.

Ultra comfortable and undeniably good-looking, this reversible playmat from Little Bot is a simple yet impactful visual addition to your playroom, living room, child's bedroom, or anywhere in between.

If you're drawn to geometric rugs, the Lulu Play Rug from Ruggish is a serious no-brainer.

Get two completely different looks with one foam playmat. Both sides of this mat are spot-on duplicates of real rugs we've seen and loved in the past.

If you love floral patterns, this vegan leather playmat would make the sweetest addition to your child's play area.

Get the best of both worlds with a rug lookalike on one side and an interactive map on the other.