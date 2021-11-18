The Best Kid-Friendly Rugs for Nurseries, Playrooms, and Bedrooms

When it's time to design the nursery or redecorate to accommodate the big kid bed, the bedding and accessories all too often steal the spotlight. But when we're talking about living spaces for the little ones, rugs are pretty important too. After all, a good portion of their lives plays out on the floor. Kids (and their parents, by extension) often find themselves playing, learning, and even eating and sleeping on the floor. These are certainly hallmarks of a wonderful life, but it also means that the floor treatments in the room, particularly the rugs, skyrocket up the list to one of the most important elements of the room's design.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

When you're shopping for the best rugs for kids, you want to look for a rug that's durable enough to take a licking yet soft enough to fall asleep on. You'll probably want one that's easy to clean (or one that hides stains until you can get to them). And finally, a rug that fits seamlessly in with the style of your child's room is never a bad idea.

If you're not sure where to start, that's okay. Ahead, we take a look at a few different types of rugs you may want to consider, and we've also pulled together some great options for your shortlist.

Wool Rugs

Wool rugs are both durable and soft, making them one of the best rugs for kids. They're tough enough to take a beating, resilient enough to withstand plenty of foot traffic, and still, look good year after year. Handwoven and tufted wool rugs tend to have the softest feel, so you won't feel bad when your little one zonks out while they're playing. While wool rugs can be a little pricey, you'll find that they're unparalleled when it comes to softness, durability, and longevity.

With a cheerful design and sweet pastel colors, this wool rug is perfect for a kid's room or nursery.

Vibrant colors and a whimsical design come together for a delightful addition to any nursery or playroom.

Advertisement

If primary colors aren't your jam, this diamond trellis rug is a sweet and serene addition to a kid's room.

Acrylic Rugs

While wool rugs are durable and soft, we realize that they can be a little pricey. If you find that wool rugs are out of your budget, acrylic rugs are a great alternative. Intended to mimic wool, acrylic rugs are equally soft but maybe not quite as durable. Acrylic rugs are some of the best rugs for kids because they dry quickly, they're stain-resistant, and many of them are machine washable. Check, check, and check.

Straight from the Sahara and the tropical rainforests, the characters on this whimsical rug are a fun addition to any nursery and sure to delight the little ones.

With soft cream and pink tones, this gorgeous rug is a sweet but elegant addition to any nursery. Also available in an ivory and gray colorway, the stately design of these rugs imparts plenty of longevity.

Advertisement

Cotton Rugs

Cotton rugs are inexpensive as well, and they're exceptionally easy to clean (often machine washable), making them ideal for kids' rooms. While they're not remarkably durable, cotton rugs are pretty soft and usually available in a ton of fun styles and patterns.

Clearly designed as a finishing touch for nurseries and playrooms, this adorable rug has a plush 2-inch pile, so it's comfy enough for daily play sessions (and just as good for a nap), and it's machine washable should those play sessions get a little out of control.

When it comes to round rugs for kids' rooms, this one just nails it. Made of cotton, this rug is lightweight and machine washable. Plus, the rich blue geometric pattern is a great camouflage for the spills and stains you can't get to right away.

Jute Rugs

Jute rugs may not make it onto the shortlist for most nurseries, but they're generally easy to clean, and you'll likely find that they hide stains pretty well. When crumbs or spills happen, you can easily vacuum jute rugs and spot-treat stains with water or vinegar and a clean cloth. Jute rugs are pretty budget-friendly, but it's important to note that they're not that soft. If you're hellbent on a certain design aesthetic, however, you'll have no trouble finding plenty of contenders.

Advertisement

For a hint of boho in the baby's room, this jute rug is a nice finishing touch.

The neutral colors of this braided jute rug are perfect for the nursery with a chic farmhouse appeal.

Polypropylene Rugs

Typically used for outdoor rugs, polypropylene rugs are one of the best rugs for kids. Meant to withstand the elements, these rugs can certainly take what your kids throw at them. Polypropylene rugs are exceptionally durable and often water-resistant. Rest assured, though, your choices are not limited to greens and browns. There are plenty of dynamite options out there that are perfect for kids' rooms.

With the planets and stars underfoot, this rug will certainly spark the imagination of any child. Plus, this one has a high low effect that kids will love to explore.

Advertisement

Dotted with fun polka dots, this cute rug has playroom written all over it.

No nursery is complete without a unicorn, right? Available in assorted combinations of ivory, grey, and pink, there's something here for everyone.

Every kid dreams of sleeping amongst the clouds, so give them a head start with this unique cloud-themed shag rug.

With eye-catching blue flowers on an ivory background, this showstopper is perfect for nurseries with a contemporary feel.

Advertisement

While this may not be a rug in the usual sense of the word, it's still a dynamite option for kids' rooms and nurseries. We're all familiar with the interlocking mats that are easy to care for, but this entry takes it up a notch. Each foam mat is covered with a soft, shaggy carpet. Not only can you arrange these squares any way you want them, but if one piece is ruined, just remove and replace — no cleaning necessary.