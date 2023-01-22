7 Brands Paving the Way for Design-Friendly Kids Furniture

Buying furniture for a toddler or young child can be a frustrating task, as kids sprout quickly and could be growing out of pieces before a new shipment even arrives on your porch. This may lead to parents purchasing plastic-like pieces that are poorly made, unsustainable, and disposable. Despite rapidly developing little ones, there are a few brands that are working to change the way we think about kids furniture, staying loyal to timeless design and environmentally friendly practices to create pieces that will grow with your children, whether that's in the bedroom, playroom, or elsewhere.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Many of the designers creating the furniture below are parents themselves, so they know when functionality needs to outweigh aesthetic and how to keep safety a top priority. You'll want to keep these brands in your back pocket next time you're in need of some tiny furniture — they're changing the future of baby decor as we know it.

Designer, woodworker, and mother Adrienne Romine began Progeny Forthcoming after they couldn't find a play gym that met the needs of their son. Living in a small space, they needed a product that would be functional, but also fit in with the design of the home, so they took matters into their own hands by building a play gym of their own. Progeny Forthcoming is now known for its stunning play table, called The Table, and the brand has evolved to make furniture for parents who value handmade items and treasure tactful design.

Advertisement

Crafted in Europe, ecoBirdy employs workers who collect, recycle, and sort through used plastic. The waste is then upcycled into beloved children's products, such as the adorable Luisa Party Table. In addition to making furniture, ecoBirdy also offers an educational program that teaches children all about recycling and living sustainably.

Advertisement

Nephew's kids furniture is made by hand in Knoxville, Tennessee, using materials sourced from responsibly managed forests to limit the environmental footprint of its operations. Its pieces, like the NC01 Chair, are inspired by midcentry Danish design and completed with a non-toxic finish. What's more, for every purchase, the brand will plant one tree.

Advertisement

Poppie believes that children don't need any more plastic close-ended toys (objects with a single purpose), so it created both playthings and furniture that give kids space for open-ended (creative and independent) play. The brand only works with responsibly sourced material, and focuses on both timeless and simple design that will work well with any style. In addition to being a perfect size for children, you can even grab its iconic Bow Chair in sizes suited for both dolls and adults so everyone can feel included.

Advertisement

Oeuf, translating to egg in French, is a family-run studio in Brooklyn, New York, that combines playful modernism with simple design and sustainable production. Its Mini Library serves a storage piece for kids and fosters independence due to its easy access. The shelf is made from sustainably sourced plywood with a non-toxic finish.

Advertisement

Ferm is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, but works with artisans all over the world in order to embody a wide variety of traditions. Each collection exhibits soft styles, lush textures, and remarkable details. As the brand believes the kid's room should be a sanctuary from the outside world, it has created furniture that will provide a sense of refuge, such as the Jute Carpet and Apple Braided Storage Basket.

Advertisement

Casa Kids, founded by Roberto Gil, Brooklyn-based architect, designer, and father, hones in on durability when it comes to children's furniture. The brand's goal is longevity, with designs that evolve with kids. For example, the Curio Box can age with your children, as toys get replaced with games, and picture books are taken over by novels.