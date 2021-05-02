8 Small Business-Owned Furniture Brands We Love

Welcome to Small Business Week! Join us in celebrating local shops, mom-and-pops, and more.
We're all for Small Business Saturday — the shopping holiday following Thanksgiving — but small brands deserve our support all year round. According to the Small Business Administration, there are over 30 million small businesses in the United States as of 2020, which means there are plenty of places to shop all things home, including quality furniture.
When you shop small furniture brands, not only can you experience attentive customer service from a tight-knit team, but you can also expect quality craftsmanship with home essentials, from dining room chairs to coffee tables.
Below, find eight small business furniture brands to shop right now.
1. Sabai
Sabai is an affordable, sustainable, and customizable furniture brand offering The Essentials, a collection including a sectional, sofa, loveseat, and ottoman. Each piece is made in a family-owned, North Carolina-based factory with Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified wood and recycled and upcycled fibers.
Our pick: The Essential Sectional, $1,445
2. The Joinery
The Joinery is stocked with handcrafted furniture built to last. From bed frames to dining tables, each piece is created by a single craftsperson from start to finish in the brand's manufacturing facility in Portland, Oregon.
Our pick: Nehalem Platform Bed (Queen), $3,750
3. Hedge House
Hedge House is a family-owned company that creates hardwood furniture in the Midwest. Made with locally and sustainably sourced wood, you can find everything from dressers to bookcases.
Our pick: Lena Coffee Table, $1,799
4. Akron Street
Akron Street is a Brooklyn, New York-based furniture brand that creates high-quality and sturdy pieces including benches, beds, side tables, desks, clothing racks, and more.
Our pick: Case Side Table, $495
5. Txtur
Txtur is a family-owned business that makes sustainable furniture for practically every room in your home. Each piece is customizable with over 100 fabric and finish options.
Our pick: Brave Side Chair, starting at $190
6. Lichen
Lichen is a New York-based store that blends community and design with stunning furniture pieces. At the shop, you can find both vintage and in-house designs.
Our pick: 2-Tier Console, $375
7. Jomo Tariku
Ethiopian American artist and designer Jomo Tariku creates tables, chairs, and stools inspired by his African heritage. Each piece of furniture basically doubles as a work of art.
Our pick: Dogon, $1,850
8. Sun at Six
Sun at Six is a furniture design studio that makes furniture with sustainable materials. The pieces are crafted using traditional Chinese joinery techniques, so they're made without nails or screws.
Our pick: Yam Sofa, $875
Pauline is a freelance lifestyle writer based in Providence, Rhode Island. When she's not writing, you can find her at her local yoga studio or scoping out hidden gems at flea markets and thrift stores.