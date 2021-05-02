8 Small Business-Owned Furniture Brands We Love

We're all for Small Business Saturday — the shopping holiday following Thanksgiving — but small brands deserve our support all year round. According to the Small Business Administration, there are over 30 million small businesses in the United States as of 2020, which means there are plenty of places to shop all things home, including quality furniture.

When you shop small furniture brands, not only can you experience attentive customer service from a tight-knit team, but you can also expect quality craftsmanship with home essentials, from dining room chairs to coffee tables.

Below, find eight small business furniture brands to shop right now.

1. Sabai

Sabai is an affordable, sustainable, and customizable furniture brand offering The Essentials, a collection including a sectional, sofa, loveseat, and ottoman. Each piece is made in a family-owned, North Carolina-based factory with Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified wood and recycled and upcycled fibers.

2. The Joinery

The Joinery is stocked with handcrafted furniture built to last. From bed frames to dining tables, each piece is created by a single craftsperson from start to finish in the brand's manufacturing facility in Portland, Oregon.

3. Hedge House

Hedge House is a family-owned company that creates hardwood furniture in the Midwest. Made with locally and sustainably sourced wood, you can find everything from dressers to bookcases.

4. Akron Street

Akron Street is a Brooklyn, New York-based furniture brand that creates high-quality and sturdy pieces including benches, beds, side tables, desks, clothing racks, and more.

5. Txtur

Txtur is a family-owned business that makes sustainable furniture for practically every room in your home. Each piece is customizable with over 100 fabric and finish options.

6. Lichen

Lichen is a New York-based store that blends community and design with stunning furniture pieces. At the shop, you can find both vintage and in-house designs.

7. Jomo Tariku

Ethiopian American artist and designer Jomo Tariku creates tables, chairs, and stools inspired by his African heritage. Each piece of furniture basically doubles as a work of art.

8. Sun at Six