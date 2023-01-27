This New Furniture Line Is Inspired by the Works of Frank Lloyd Wright

If you've been longing to add a Frank Lloyd Wright relic to your home, here's your chance — sort of. Fans of the architectural mastermind will love Steelcase's new work from home collection, a part of its ongoing relationship with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.
The collection, called the Frank Lloyd Wright Racine Collection by Steelcase, features a variety of iconic furniture pieces originally produced by Steelcase for the SC Johnson Administration building in Racine, Wisconsin, in 1939. These new pieces have been reinterpreted and reimagined for the modern work from home era.
Select works from the collection will faithfully match the style and finishes of the original furniture, with a few adjustments to proportions and scale to support modern living. Additional companion pieces, including seating and tables, have been designed to complete the collection.
"From its beginnings over 80 years ago, Steelcase's relationship with Frank Lloyd Wright has helped to revolutionize design for work," says Meghan Dean, general manager, ancillary merchandising and partnerships at Steelcase, in a press release. "Now, we continue that mission into the home, as there's never been a better time to revisit design principles that have always been ahead of their time."
While you can browse the entire collection here, we've rounded up a few faves below.