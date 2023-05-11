IKEA Will Be Releasing a New Collection That Brings Artisans to the Forefront

On June 1, IKEA will launch its new Mävinn collection, and it's the perfect product launch for summer. The 20-item collection celebrates handicrafts and the artisans who make them. The result is a spread of handmade home decor items, from table runners to wall art and lampshades, made from natural or recycled materials, like jute and denim.

"Our initial idea was to emphasize craftsmanship and bring the person who made the product to the forefront. This led us to think about the experience of visiting a local craft market: the interesting objects you might find there and the people selling their crafts," IKEA designer Paulin Machado, who co-designed Mävinn with Maria Vinka, said in a statement. "Every item has a distinctive look and [the] rustic feel of a handpicked item, blending colorful splashes with natural materials through embroidery and woven designs where their handmade nature gives its uniqueness."

For Mävinn, IKEA has partnered with seven social-good businesses across Asia that create jobs for vulnerable populations. "With Mävinn, we can support artisans and their communities while making handcrafted items accessible to people all over the world," said Mävinn co-designer Maria Vinka.

The Mävinn collection will be available both online and in IKEA stores starting June 1, and prices range from $8 to $89.99. Get a sneak peek at some of our favorite products from the line below.

Made of bleached and unbleached jute, this place mat will add a rustic, natural element to any tablescape. It was created by the Bangladeshi business Classical, which creates jobs for women in rural areas.

This hand-embroidered patchwork cover was made by Spun, a company that creates jobs for women in India's rural areas.

Made by social business Doi Tung and tribal groups in northern Thailand's mountainous regions, this poster has spaces where you can document your family tree.

This jute and banana fiber hanging storage would work perfectly as a place to store fresh fruit. It was designed by India's Industree PT, which helps woman artisans earn a living.

This bag is made from leftover denim and was created by SAITEX in Vietnam, a business that employs people with disabilities.

