IKEA's New Collection Focuses on Compassion to the Planet and Ourselves

IKEA just launched a new collection and it's arguably the best one yet, as far as its recent releases go, but we'll let you decide for yourself. The VÅRDANDE collection is all about taking care of yourself while being gentle to the earth.

VÅRDANDE means "caring" in Swedish and according to the IKEA website, "This collection is the perfect way to honor yourself and our planet. It is simple, natural, and special – made for those seeking mindfulness, meditation, or just a moment to pause and enjoy the little things."

The collection is in partnership with five social businesses in Bangladesh (Classical), Vietnam (SAITEX), Thailand (Doi Tung), and India (Spun and Ramesh Flowers) that are working to create better lifestyles through long-term job opportunities for those who need it most.

The products include yoga mats, blankets, baskets, bowls, and planters. The majority of the items are either handmade or created through sustainable industrial practices, arranged by the collaborating businesses. Materials like banana fibers and clay are sourced locally, and cotton production vows to use less water, chemicals, and pesticides than traditional farming, while increasing the profit margin for the farmers.

"With VÅRDANDE, we want to offer the many people a chance to relax and find inner strength," says says Lena Sörmon, Business Leader IKEA Social Entrepreneurship in a press release. "It contains a range of products to help create small changes with significant impacts – both for themselves and those who made them."

The collection was designed by IKEA designers Akanksha Deo and Sarah Fager. You can shop the collection at your local store or on the IKEA website, but we've linked a few of our favorite pieces below.

