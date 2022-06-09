IKEA Just Released Sneak Peeks of Its 4 Upcoming Collections

There's nothing like a new IKEA launch to make our hearts skip a beat. So, when we discovered the brand is planning to release not one ... not two ... but ​four​ new collaborations, we couldn't contain our excitement.

The beloved retailer also recently previewed the collections at IKEA Festival during Milan Design Week 2022 — but there's no need to get FOMO, because you can check them out right here.

1.Obegränsad

The Obegränsad collection is in collaboration with Swedish House Mafia, an electronic music group based in Sweden. According to the press release, "the collection will include more than 20 home furnishing which will make living spaces better suited to the needs of music creators and music fans around the world."

Three items were revealed: a record player, a desk, and an armchair. Each product is black, sleek, and super chic. Last month, IKEA and Swedish House Mafia also previewed the first three items in the collection, including a black version of the iconic Frakta bag.

The IKEA x Swedish House Mafia line will launch Fall 2022.

2. Bastua

Bastua is the brainchild of IKEA and Marimekko, a Finnish design company. The line is based on Nordic sauna culture, according to a blog post by IKEA. The first sneak peak highlights a recycled polyester shower curtain with a fun rhubarb-inspired pattern.

According to the press release, the pattern is a nod to the "distinctively large rhubarb leaves that one can often see growing next to sauna buildings in the Finish countryside."

The IKEA x Marimekko line will launch Spring 2023.

3. Varmblixt

Varmblixt is a partnership between IKEA and Sabine Marcelis, a designer based in Rotterdam. The collection was designed to "embrace the potential of light at home and its positive impact on wellbeing," according to IKEA.

The sneak peek featured two sculptural lamps. The items, which can be mounted horizontally or vertically, are works of art in themselves. More products from the collection will be revealed within the year.

The IKEA x Sabine Marcelis line will launch Spring 2023.

4. IKEA x Latin American Artists

For this collaboration, IKEA teamed up with nine creatives — including a muralist, textile designer, and chef — in Latin America. As the press release notes, "the collection will include products that encourage and help people to celebrate life, socialize around food and music, and set the vibe and atmosphere up for a great time — no matter your skillset, space, or budget constraints."

To learn more about the creatives involved in the project, visit the IKEA blog.

The IKEA x Latin American Artists line will launch in 2023.