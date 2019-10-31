For as fun as it can be, shopping for kids' decor can also be tricky. Along with finding stylish and reliable furniture pieces, you have to take into account your kid or teenager's unique (and impossibly cool) tastes too.

The good news: The web is filled with hip and design-savvy sites where you can score quality kid-and-teen-friendly furnishings — it just takes a little digging. Luckily, we did the work for you. Scroll down for 15 failsafe places to shop for kids' and teen furniture online.

Pottery Barn Kids is your one-stop shop for sophisticated kids' furnishings. In addition to supplying an array of chic, child-sized desks, chairs, bunk beds, and storage solutions, many of the site's products are monogrammable and made-to-order. So you can customize certain items to suit your kid's specific style.

Initially, a blog called Design Life Kids, DLK offers a thoughtful collection of furniture, accessories, toys, and home decor for aesthetically inclined kids and teens. Whether it's an affordable watermelon bean bag chair cover or a luxe chest drawer you're after, this modern design-minded site has you covered.

Consider Pottery Barn Teen, the fantastic older sister store to Pottery Barn Kids. Along with a hip offering of teenager-friendly bedding, lounge seating, lighting, and decor, PBTeen has an impressive selection of bathroom supplies, including cute shower curtains, adorable bathmats, and more.

Our next kids' and teen furniture shopping destination needs no introduction. As expected, Target supplies a wide assortment of stylish and affordable kids' room decor — think mini tulip-style swivel chairs and petite midcentury nightstands — that will ship straight to your front door and, in most cases, for free.

Previously known as The Land of Nod, Crate & Kids specializes in modern kids' furnishings with loads of style and whimsy. Whether it's a seal-shaped lounge chair you're after or a clean-lined slatted bunk bed, Crate & Kids has you covered — just be prepared to spend a little extra for quality.

If you thought Urban Outfitters was reserved for trendy outerwear, then it's time to think again. Not only does the retailer have a solid selection of tongue-in-cheek housewares, like glittery pink lava lamps and sushi-inspired night lights. It also offers an assortment of teen-friendly furniture pieces, like this space-savvy folding desk that is sleek enough to take to college.

If you're searching for quality furniture for kids with playful prints and charming patterns to boot, look no further than Lulu and Georgia. In addition to animal-patterned window treatments and lovely and inspiring wall decor, Lulu and Georgia Littles have several floral and botanical upholstered children's tub chairs to drool over.

As if we needed another reason to obsess over IKEA, it turns out the Swedish mega-retailer also supplies a pretty stellar selection of inexpensive and straightforward kids' furniture. Along with affordable mattresses, textiles, kitchen wares, and — you guessed it! — storage systems, the brand offers an assortment of whimsical decor items, including cloud-shaped LED-wall lamps and dressers with rainbow-colored knobs.

While you're probably already familiar with Anthropologie's boho-inspired home furnishings, the store also has an amazingly stylish selection of decor for kids. The kids' section at Anthropologie offers a carefully curated assortment of colorful bedding, cool art, and printed wallpaper that any kid or teenager will adore.

If it's a professional teenage interior design inspiration you're looking for, then RH Teen is the site for you. Brimming with luxe textiles, such as pink shag rugs and tufted daybeds — with storage! — Restoration Hardware's teen sister store also provides a slew of cool, albeit pricey, lighting and decor accents.

You can always count on Etsy for one-of-a-kind artisanal finds for a child's room. Whether you're searching for a playhouse-style bed canopy or cool (but educational) wall art, Etsy is your go-to shop for quirky decor for your kids.

Well known for being the go-to online furniture shop for almost every room in the house, Wayfair offers plenty of options for baby and kids furniture. Whether you need the basics like nursery furniture and kids' beds or teen decor lighting and storage solutions, you'll find plenty of options to choose from.

If you're looking for a traditional and classic furniture store, then Serena & Lily gives you just what you need. With French-inspired furniture pieces, you can easily find timeless pieces like French blue duvet covers and transitional dressers that can perfectly suit your kid's room and, later on, your guestroom.

14. Pier1

It's no surprise one of the largest furniture stores ever has a fantastic kids' furniture selection. Pier1 is perfect for anyone who isn't sure what they want but is open to looking at different styles. With fun animal-shaped ottomans and versatile triple bunk beds, this store has everything you'll ever need and a little bit more.

If you want to get creative and give your kid an out-of-this-world room, you'll have to browse Birch Lane's selection. Part of the Joss & Main, Wayfair, and AllModern family, Birchlane has the most creative beds for kids you'll ever see. From house-style bunk beds and colorful kids' dressers, there's plenty to let your creativity flow with these furniture picks.

When it comes to furnishing your kids' room, there's a lot to consider. These online furniture stores have a great selection of kids' furniture pieces to help you design the space your kids dream of every day.