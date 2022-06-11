The Best Kids' Table and Chair Sets for All Activities

For those paying attention, kids are the busiest people on the planet. Between nap time, lunchtime, snack time, and playtime, their day is jam-packed. These little ones are always on the move, switching between activities (sometimes at the drop of a hat, literally). With so much going on, it can be pretty frustrating for them when things are out of reach and furniture is too big to navigate on their own. Seasoned parents will probably tell you accessibility is the key to happiness — for all. To make the world around them a bit more manageable, you might think about investing in a kids' table and chair set.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

When shopping for a kids' table and chair set, there are a few things to keep top of mind. First, the set you purchase should be sturdy enough to take a licking. Second, you'll want to look for a table that offers plenty of functionality. Whether your little ones are in the throes of creating their latest Lego or crayon masterpiece or having a quick snack break, their activity table should be suitable for whatever the day brings.

Advertisement

To get a bit more bang for your buck, you might also consider purchasing a furniture set that grows with your child, their siblings, and playmates. Most tables indicate age ranges, but you may also want to note weight limits as you do your research. Beyond age and size considerations, ease of assembly, how it fits into your space, and how easy it is to clean are equally important to keep in mind.

Advertisement

If you're not sure what you want until you see it, here are a few great options to get your home decor juices flowing.

Perfectly sized for the little ones, this colorful toddler table from Pottery Barn is great for snacking, crafting, or whatever that day brings. The plastic table and four chairs are easy to clean and durable enough to see them through the toddler years.

Advertisement

You can bet your little one will be hosting plenty of tea parties with this chic table and chair set at their disposal. With chairs that are reminiscent of vintage wind-up toys, this adorable table and chair set from Burke Decor is guaranteed to delight adults and kids alike.

Advertisement

This play table by Crate & Kids is a unique approach to the traditional kids' activity table. Its Scandinavian aesthetic is clean and simple, plus there's built-in storage in the stools — that's a win for everyone.

Advertisement

For a more modern take on a kids' table and chair set, this unique set from Walmart is worth a second look. With thoughtfully designed metal legs and a plywood top, this kids' furniture set is durable and easy to clean — check and check.

Advertisement

Finished off with crowns, this sweet table and chair set is obviously fit for a princess.

Advertisement

With shelves for storage, built-in cup holders for paint, an innovative paper roll holder, and a 75-foot long roll of paper at the ready, this arts and crafts table is sure to inspire your tiny Picasso (and solve your storage and organization woes).

Handcrafted from solid wood, this unique kids' table and bench set make an elegant addition to the family room, the kitchen, or the kid's room.

This table and chair set is a one-and-done solution for any playroom. The tabletop features a chalkboard on one side for when creativity strikes, and it reverses to a standard tabletop for when lunchtime strikes. Even better, the chairs have built-in storage bins, so clean-up is a breeze.

With elephant-shaped chairs and minimal Scandinavian style, this table and chair is a fun addition to the playroom, the kids' room, or the family room.

With a tapered leg design and wide back slats, this kids' furniture set is anything but boring. The spacious tabletop offers plenty of room for the day's activities, and the smooth edge design keeps everyone safe even when playtime gets a little rowdy.