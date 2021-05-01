9 Small Business Retailers as Affordable as IKEA

Welcome to Small Business Week! Join us in celebrating local shops, mom-and-pops, and more.
While we have a special place in our hearts for IKEA, we also like to support independent businesses. Yes, it's hard to beat big box store prices, but you'd be surprised how affordable shopping small can be. Plus, you often find higher quality, more unique items when buying from such companies. So, avoid spending a sunny Saturday trapped in the never-ending shipping container maze that is IKEA and seek out these small businesses for all your inexpensive home good needs.
Furniture
1. Sabai
For a reasonably priced sofa, look no further than Sabai. The young brand's stylish couches are made in a family-owned factory in High Point, North Carolina using non-toxic, sustainable materials.
Our pick: The Essential Loveseat, $895
2. Akron Street
Brooklyn-based Akron Street offers stunning oak wood furniture, from beds to desks to coffee tables, that won't break the bank.
Our pick: Mysa Bed, $995
3. Floyd
With Floyd's modular furniture that can be reconfigured every time you move or just want to change it up, you get the most bang for your buck. The Detroit-born brand is constantly expanding its selection of seating, sleeping, and storage designs.
Our pick: The Shelving System, from $425
Kitchen Goods
1. Leeway
If you usually buy your dining essentials at IKEA, consider Leeway's affordable collection of mix-and-match flatware, dinnerware, and glassware for daily use.
Our pick: Stripes Bowl (set of 4), $35
2. Poketo
Husband-and-wife team Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung founded Poketo to infuse art into everyday life. The brand's bright, colorful tabletop offerings spark joy at a low cost.
Our pick: Ceramic Berry Bowl Colander, $20
3. Goldilocks
With a name like Goldilocks, it's no surprise the company makes cookware that is just right. The economical bundles of stainless steel pots, pans, and utensils are a no-brainer.
Our pick: Utensil Set, $80
Decor
Brittiny Terry launched Effortless Composition to help bring affordable, artisan-crafted decor into your home without the stress of the search or the hefty price tag to match. From pillows and throws to baskets and bowls, she's carefully curated it all.
Our pick: Berry Budvase, $27
2. Upton
Finding reasonable art is a challenging endeavor, so the gorgeous yet inexpensive abstract wall hangings, paper prints, and sculptures from Southern California-based Upton are special treasures.
Our pick: Wood Hanging Bar, $60
3. Franni Lucia
When it comes to shopping from independent artists, Etsy is a go-to. Thousands of makers sell their beautiful work on the site without markups or hidden fees, but we especially love the decor from the shop Franni Lucia. It's simple, Scandi-inspired, and the prices can't be beat.
Our pick: Clay Chain Link Decor, $30
Morgan Goldberg is a writer based in Los Angeles. She likes pasta, hiking, and crossword puzzles.