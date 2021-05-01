9 Small Business Retailers as Affordable as IKEA

While we have a special place in our hearts for IKEA, we also like to support independent businesses. Yes, it's hard to beat big box store prices, but you'd be surprised how affordable shopping small can be. Plus, you often find higher quality, more unique items when buying from such companies. So, avoid spending a sunny Saturday trapped in the never-ending shipping container maze that is IKEA and seek out these small businesses for all your inexpensive home good needs.

Furniture

For a reasonably priced sofa, look no further than Sabai. The young brand's stylish couches are made in a family-owned factory in High Point, North Carolina using non-toxic, sustainable materials.

Brooklyn-based Akron Street offers stunning oak wood furniture, from beds to desks to coffee tables, that won't break the bank.

With Floyd's modular furniture that can be reconfigured every time you move or just want to change it up, you get the most bang for your buck. The Detroit-born brand is constantly expanding its selection of seating, sleeping, and storage designs.

Kitchen Goods

If you usually buy your dining essentials at IKEA, consider Leeway's affordable collection of mix-and-match flatware, dinnerware, and glassware for daily use.

Husband-and-wife team Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung founded Poketo to infuse art into everyday life. The brand's bright, colorful tabletop offerings spark joy at a low cost.

With a name like Goldilocks, it's no surprise the company makes cookware that is ​just right​. The economical bundles of stainless steel pots, pans, and utensils are a no-brainer.

Decor

Brittiny Terry launched Effortless Composition to help bring affordable, artisan-crafted decor into your home without the stress of the search or the hefty price tag to match. From pillows and throws to baskets and bowls, she's carefully curated it all.

Finding reasonable art is a challenging endeavor, so the gorgeous yet inexpensive abstract wall hangings, paper prints, and sculptures from Southern California-based Upton are special treasures.