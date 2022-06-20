The 10 Best Luxury Lookalikes to Score on Italic

Italic is the Internet's best-kept secret. The direct-to-consumer marketplace sells home decor, clothing, jewelry, beauty products, and pet supplies made by the same manufacturers as name-brand goods. Shop everything from wine glasses by the makers of Williams Sonoma kitchenware to diamond rings by the same manufacturer as Cartier jewelry. And these top-quality items are sold at a fraction of the price. Each product page features a chart that compares Italic's merchandise to that of comparable luxury goods so you can easily reference the cost difference. Keep scrolling for our top 10 home and lifestyle picks alongside their nearly identical name-brand match.