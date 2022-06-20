The 10 Best Luxury Lookalikes to Score on Italic

Italic is the Internet's best-kept secret. The direct-to-consumer marketplace sells home decor, clothing, jewelry, beauty products, and pet supplies made by the same manufacturers as name-brand goods. Shop everything from wine glasses by the makers of Williams Sonoma kitchenware to diamond rings by the same manufacturer as Cartier jewelry. And these top-quality items are sold at a fraction of the price. Each product page features a chart that compares Italic's merchandise to that of comparable luxury goods so you can easily reference the cost difference. Keep scrolling for our top 10 home and lifestyle picks alongside their nearly identical name-brand match.
1. Name-brand product: All-Clad D3 Stainless 10 Piece Cookware Set, $699.99
Italic dupe: Italic Zest 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $165
2. Name-brand product: Frette Pure Cashmere Throw, $1,675
Italic dupe: Italic Remi Cashmere Throw, $168
3. Name-brand product: Room & Board Miles Set, starting at $170
Italic dupe: Italic Leather Walk Set, $54
4. Name-brand product: Riedel Ultra Magnum Decanter, $325
Italic dupe: Italic Terre Wine Decanter, $25
5. Name-brand product: Away The Everywhere Zip Backpack, $195
Italic dupe: Italic Rafa Nylon Backpack, $85
6. Name-brand product: Williams Sonoma Imperia Pasta Machine, $149.95
Italic dupe: Italic Alta 9-Width Pasta Machine, $49
7. Name-brand product: UGG Scuff Slipper, $89.95
Italic dupe: Italic Shearling-Lined Slipper, $46
8. Name-brand product: Bearaby Cotton Napper (15 pounds), $249
Italic dupe: Italic Chunky Knit Weighted Blanket (15 pounds), $135
9. Name-brand product: Slip Envelope Pillow Case (Queen), $89
Italic dupe: Italic Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase (Standard), $45
10. Name-brand product: Pooch Pouch Anti-Anxiety Calming Bed for Dogs, $119
Italic dupe: Italic Teddy Donut Pet Bed, $38