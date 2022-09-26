These Copycat Aesop Labels Will Give You the Luxe Look for Less

By Erin Lassner September 26, 2022
Aesop's iconic packaging is half the reason the brand's products are so sought after. From the sleek labels to the amber-colored glass vessels, the luxe look can be spotted the moment you walk into someone's powder room.

Don't get us wrong, we love the formula and fragrance of the products themselves, but if you're banging on a budget, this Amazon hack will instantly give you the look for less. Here's how to do it.

Step one:​ Aquire the copycat waterproof labels from Amazon for just over $6. The set includes six labels for the six most popular products: hand soap, lotion, shampoo, dish soap, conditioner, and body wash.

Step two:​ Buy a set of amber-colored glass pump bottles and adhere the vinyl stickers to the center.

Step three:​ Fill with your favorite formula and you're all set. And since the stickers are waterproof, you can reuse these bottles over and over again without replacing the labels.

Everything You Need to Achieve the Look for Less

1. Kusvado Waterproof Stickers for Dispenser Bottle, $6.49

2. Vivaplex 16-Ounce Amber Glass Bottles with Black Pump (set of 2), $12.99

3. Cornucopia 8-Ounce Amber Glass Pump Bottles (set of 4), $15.99

4. Mrs. Meyer's 33-Ounce Hand Soap Refill, $7.23

5. Mrs. Meyer's 48-Ounce Liquid Dish Soap Refill, $10.99

