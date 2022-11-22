The 30 Best Gifts for Plant Lovers and Gardeners

By Pauline Lacsamana November 22, 2022
Have a loved one who can't get enough of plants? We have the perfect gift guide for you. Whether you're shopping for a total newbie or a gardening connoisseur, we've rounded up all sorts of picks that will satisfy even the most plant-obsessed. From indoor growers to stylish self-watering plants, these are the 30 best plant gifts you can buy.

The Best Gifts for Plant Lovers and Gardeners

1. Lettuce Grow The Farmstand, starting at $399

Whether they're new to gardening or a pro, The Farmstand from Lettuce Grow has everything you need to grow 12 to 36 plants indoors or outdoors. After picking from over 200 herbs, vegetables, greens, and fruits, they can monitor the plants through an app and watch while the self-watering hydroponic grow system works its magic.

2. Smallhold Blue Oyster Grow Kit, $38

Smallhold's grow kits are like Chia Pets but with mushrooms. With only a handful of accessories, they'll have fresh, home-grown blue oyster mushrooms in a matter of days.

3. GardenHOME Garden Tool Set and Folding Stool, $43.99

Lightweight and portable, this seven-piece tool set and folding stool will keep them comfortable while gardening.

4. Horti Plant Subscription Box, starting at $20

Choose between a month-to-month, six-month, 12-month, and rare plant subscription to get new plants delivered on the reg.

5. Modern Sprout Matte Black Watering Can and Mister, $140

Caring for plants has never looked better thanks to this design-forward watering can and mister set.

6. Uncommon Goods Living Composter, $199

Odor-free and undeniably stylish, this composter can turn food scraps into fertilizer.

7. Terrain Edible Flower Seed Growing Kit, $58

Put those gardening skills to good use and grow edible flowers to garnish cocktails, salads, and more.

8. My Garden Box Succulents Monthly Subscription Box (3 months), $48.33 per box

Score a new succulent each month, complete with soil and a decorative pot.

9. Greenery Unlimited Sutton 15 Ceramic Self-Watering Pot, $32

Don't worry about underwatering or overwatering plants again with a sleek and self-watering pot from Greenery Unlimited.

10. Anthropologie Grecian Bust Pot, starting at $28

Elevate an indoor plant collection with a Grecian-inspired bust planter.

11. West Elm x Plant Kween Propagation System, $29

Propagate plants in style with this system from the West Elm x Plant Kween collection.

12. Afloral 30-Inch Real Touch Silver Dollar Eucalyptus, $22

Even advanced plant parents will love this super-realistic (and zero-maintenance) faux plant.

13. Urban Outfitters Wall Mounted Plant Stand, $59

Metallic finishes and three tiers make this modern plant stand the ideal gift for plant and design lovers.

14. Areaware Stacking Planter (Tall), $100

Areaware's stacking planter is a two-in-one design that seamlessly blends the planter with the saucer with a discrete ring design.

15. Beautify Beauties Spray Misting Bottle, $7.99

Give plants a refreshing mist with this budget-friendly buy from Amazon.

16. Jiggy Plants Over Plans 800-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle, $49

After piecing together this plant-filled design illustrated by Maggie Stephenson, they can glue it together, frame it, and use it as wall art.

17. Modern Sprout Uplift Planter, $259

Whether their space has no light or low light, they can still grow some greenery with this plant stand and built-in grow light.

18. The Terrain Houseplant Book by Melissa Lowrie, $35

Flip through this coffee table book and take notes from Terrain's plant experts about exotic plants from around the world.

19. Uncommon Goods Pollinator Garden (set of 3), $19

Plant with a purpose with a collection of seedlings made to attract bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds.

20. The Green Conspiracy Garden Journal, $31.41

Keep track of your plant progress throughout the season with a handy plant journal.

21. Veritable Classic Smart Indoor Garden Grower, $48–$220

Anyone can grow herbs on kitchen counters with no experience with this smart indoor garden grower.

22. Barebones Living Japanese Walnut Garden Scissors, $26-$28

Trim and prune plants with surprisingly sleek garden scissors.

23. West Elm Floral Garden Gloves, $29

Gift a pair of gardening gloves they'll actually want to wear.

24. HappyPicnic Waterproof Gardening Kneeling Pad, $17.99

A foam-filled cushion will keep gardeners cozy while hard at work in the yard.

25. KiKiHeim Plant Watering Globes (2-Pack), $20.99

Add a cottagecore touch to any plant with these fun watering globes.

26. Mod Party Terra Cotta Planter Mug, $15.50

Plant parents will adore these adorable planter mugs.

27. Bean Daikon Green Leaves Wall Hanging, starting at $114.59

Create a faux plant wall with a handmade leaf wall hanging from Etsy.

28. Uncommon Goods Gardener's Harvest Basket, $62-$75

Collect a garden haul with a personalized harvest basket.

29. Terrain Cotton Crusher Hat, $36

Stay safe from the sun while gardening with a breathable hat equipped with a wide rim and UPF 50 protection.

30. Wool and the Gang Rain on Me Beginner Plant Hanger Macramé/Crochet Kit, $50

Crafty gardeners can make the perfect plant hanger with this kit from Wool and the Gang.

