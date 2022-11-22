The 30 Best Gifts for Plant Lovers and Gardeners

Have a loved one who can't get enough of plants? We have the perfect gift guide for you. Whether you're shopping for a total newbie or a gardening connoisseur, we've rounded up all sorts of picks that will satisfy even the most plant-obsessed. From indoor growers to stylish self-watering plants, these are the 30 best plant gifts you can buy.

The Best Gifts for Plant Lovers and Gardeners

Whether they're new to gardening or a pro, The Farmstand from Lettuce Grow has everything you need to grow 12 to 36 plants indoors or outdoors. After picking from over 200 herbs, vegetables, greens, and fruits, they can monitor the plants through an app and watch while the self-watering hydroponic grow system works its magic.

Smallhold's grow kits are like Chia Pets but with mushrooms. With only a handful of accessories, they'll have fresh, home-grown blue oyster mushrooms in a matter of days.

Lightweight and portable, this seven-piece tool set and folding stool will keep them comfortable while gardening.

Choose between a month-to-month, six-month, 12-month, and rare plant subscription to get new plants delivered on the reg.

Caring for plants has never looked better thanks to this design-forward watering can and mister set.

Odor-free and undeniably stylish, this composter can turn food scraps into fertilizer.

Put those gardening skills to good use and grow edible flowers to garnish cocktails, salads, and more.

Score a new succulent each month, complete with soil and a decorative pot.

Don't worry about underwatering or overwatering plants again with a sleek and self-watering pot from Greenery Unlimited.

Elevate an indoor plant collection with a Grecian-inspired bust planter.

Propagate plants in style with this system from the West Elm x Plant Kween collection.

Even advanced plant parents will love this super-realistic (and zero-maintenance) faux plant.

Metallic finishes and three tiers make this modern plant stand the ideal gift for plant and design lovers.

Areaware's stacking planter is a two-in-one design that seamlessly blends the planter with the saucer with a discrete ring design.

Give plants a refreshing mist with this budget-friendly buy from Amazon.

After piecing together this plant-filled design illustrated by Maggie Stephenson, they can glue it together, frame it, and use it as wall art.

Whether their space has no light or low light, they can still grow some greenery with this plant stand and built-in grow light.

Flip through this coffee table book and take notes from Terrain's plant experts about exotic plants from around the world.

Plant with a purpose with a collection of seedlings made to attract bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds.

Keep track of your plant progress throughout the season with a handy plant journal.

Anyone can grow herbs on kitchen counters with no experience with this smart indoor garden grower.

Trim and prune plants with surprisingly sleek garden scissors.

Gift a pair of gardening gloves they'll actually want to wear.

A foam-filled cushion will keep gardeners cozy while hard at work in the yard.

Add a cottagecore touch to any plant with these fun watering globes.

Plant parents will adore these adorable planter mugs.

Create a faux plant wall with a handmade leaf wall hanging from Etsy.

Collect a garden haul with a personalized harvest basket.

Stay safe from the sun while gardening with a breathable hat equipped with a wide rim and UPF 50 protection.

Crafty gardeners can make the perfect plant hanger with this kit from Wool and the Gang.