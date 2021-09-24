The Best Faux Plants You Can Buy on Amazon

It's hard to dispute the assertion that plants have a knack for making a room feel more cozy and inviting, but keeping said plants alive can be a challenge for a lot of us. Thankfully, you can still enjoy the aesthetic benefits of botanicals, even if you don't have the greenest of thumbs. Faux plants have come a long way over the years—many of them look and feel nearly identical to the real deal, but you never have to worry about keeping them alive. Here, we're highlighting the very best fake plants on Amazon, whether you're in the market for a small desktop accent to enhance your home office or a large floor plant to fill an empty space with style and personality.

Advertisement

Best Wall Plant

The problem of a blank wall is one that every interior enthusiast faces at one point or another, but this lovely little ivy plant can solve it in an instant. Hang it on any wall that could use a little extra love, then pair it with a small piece of artwork and a styled shelf to complete the look.

Best Desktop Plant

Featuring a compact, 4.5-inch pot, this little plant is the ideal companion for your office space. The cement planter's neutral, black-and-white design will slide seamlessly into virtually any aesthetic, working perfectly as a desktop or shelf accent. You can also choose from three different plant varieties to find just the right botanical buddy for your space.

Best Floor Plant

Fiddle leaf figs are widely beloved for their beauty, but they can also be pretty finicky, making a faux alternative like this one all the more appealing. Featuring five different sizes, ranging from 22 inches to 57 inches, this faux fiddle leaf fig is a great way to fill up any empty space, and it comes with a trendy seagrass basket that punctuates the plant's style with textural warmth.

Best Succulent Set

Succulents are impossibly cute, but if you have a tendency to overwater your plants, then they can be surprisingly tough to keep happy and healthy. With these little cuties, you'll never have to worry about overwatering again. Coming in three fun, midcentury-inspired planters, they're a no-fail way to dress up any surface with a playful style.

Best Faux Bouquet

This gorgeous bouquet can elevate your tablescapes with a fresh look season after season. You can choose from five different color varieties, including peach, white, and blue, and each comes with a thoughtful selection of faux peonies, hydrangeas, and carnations that will make any home look a whole lot happier.

Best for Big Spaces

If you're lucky enough to have more square footage than you know what to do with — or you simply love the look of big plants — then this artificial bird of paradise plant is perfect for you. It comes in four-, five-, and six-foot sizes, so it's easy to find the right height for your space. And you can even order it in a set of two to maximize your look while saving a little bit of cash.