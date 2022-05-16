Plant Kween's New West Elm Line Is an Indoor Garden Must-Have

Our love of Plant Kween (aka Christopher Griffin) has been blossoming for quite some time. Now, we get to express our adoration in the form of Plant Kween's collection in collaboration with West Elm, which is all about creating a playful environment for you ​and​ your plants.

Within the line, you'll find beautifully shaped planters in clean terra cotta and white hues. However, for that fun pop of color, there is a hunter green that will complement all of your actual greenery. According to West Elm, this specific shade was inspired by a suit Plant Kween wore to a design meeting for this collection.

You can shop the entire Plant Kween x West Elm line here or check out all of the products below.

