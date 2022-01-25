I Tried Yamazaki's Small Space Organizers - Here Are My Thoughts

There are so many great things about moving into my own apartment. While I no longer have to share common areas with two other housemates, going from a three bedroom to a one bedroom meant major downsizing. My new apartment has virtually zero room for storage, so when Yamazaki reached out to me to test out their small space organizers, I jumped at the chance.

(I received the Yamazaki Space Organizers in exchange for an honest review, however, all of the following thoughts and opinions expressed below are my own.)

The Specs

I received the Handbag Organizer ($35) , the Adjustable Pot Lid Organizer ($40), the Plate Holder ($35), and the Countertop Wire Shelf ($45). All the products came individually packaged in one large, heavy box. Most of the items required assembly. The sizes and materials range depending on what products were ordered; my items were all a mix of either wood, steel, or plastic.

It took some time to put together all the Yamazaki products, however, they looked great after being assembled. The Handbag Organizer was the most difficult to build. The customizable dividers are hard to move around and I had to use my foot if I wanted to detach and rearrange the sizes. While it took a while to construct, the Handbag Organizer makes my handbags look great. The dimensions are 9.4 inches tall x 12.5 inches long x 8.3 inches wide.

The Wire Shelf was 8.9 inches tall x 23.6 inches long x 8.7 inches wide, which unfortunately was too large to fit under my small space sink. I love the idea of having two levels of storage, so I will be switching it out for a smaller version like the Stackable Countertop Shelf ($28).

The Pot Lid Organizer is 7.9 inches tall x 17.7 inches long x 6.9 inches wide. It holds my cookware sideways so that I don't need to fumble around while looking for the one I'd like to use. My cookware storage wasn't deep enough for my pans to have enough room laying this way, but it was still really helpful for organizing all my lids.

Similar to the Lid Organizer, the Plate Holder ($35) also allows you to store your dish ware sideways for easy access. This organizer is 6.5 inches tall x 13.6 inches long x 7.9 inches wide.While I loved the way this made my cabinets look, some of my plates were too large to be able to fit sideways.

The Verdict

Overall, these organizers were really great for decluttering my tiny, messy spaces. I wish they had fit in all the spaces that I needed them to, but unfortunately some of my storage areas were just too small. I love how organized my purses and pans look. I need to try more of the bran's products! My key takeaway would be to measure all the heights, widths, and depths of the spaces including the items that would go into each organizer so that I don't run into the same depth issues that I had on this first run. Regardless, these products look great in my home and I love the variety of storage and organization options. I am addicted and can't wait to get more Yamazaki organizers.