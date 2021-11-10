An Honest Review of Nutribullet's Buzzy New EveryGrain Cooker

It all started with a random, little video we stumbled upon ... wait ... just kidding. It was actually one of 2021's most viral TikTok trends: Emily Mariko's salmon rice hack. Were you as infatuated by her as we were? The answer is probably "yes," but if you haven't heard of Emily Mariko, then first: We're proud of you for not being as painfully addicted to TikTok as the rest of us. And second: Be sure to check her out before you continue reading.

So in the spirit of Mariko so "effortlessly" incorporating rice into a quick, healthy lunch, I was dying to test out Nutribullet's brand new EveryGrain Cooker. Spoiler alert: I love it so much. But, be sure to keep reading for all the details on my latest and greatest kitchen gadget.

The EveryGrain cooker is pretty much the best thing that's ever happened to my kitchen and my eating habits. It's a rice cooker, plus so much more. It features presets for white rice, brown rice, quinoa, and oats with exact measurements and the perfect pre-programmed temperature and cooking time for each, which means you basically have nothing to think about. Plus, there's a setting for all other grains and an accompanying booklet that indicates the measurements and cooking time for each.

Looking to steam fish, veggies, dumplings, and more? This contraption includes a removable steaming basket that you can use on its own, or at the same time as you're making the grains — cutting your cooking time in half. There is also a "Delay Start" button that programs cooking for later in the day, and a "Keep Warm" function to maintain the food's temperature until it's served.

The product includes a 600-watt cooker base, 10-cup non-stick cooking pot, steaming basket, rice spoon, and measuring scoop, plus a recipe guide. The cooking pot and steaming basket are removable for simple cleaning, and all accessories are dishwasher safe for extra ease. The cooking pot is also non-stick coated and the machine's dimensions are 11.4 inches by 10.8 inches by 8.6 inches. And for everything it's capable of, the grain cooker comes in at a very reasonable price of $79.99.

It's very safe to say this product has a whole lot more pros than cons. Firstly and most importantly, it cooks the grains to perfection. Just yesterday I made some quinoa for vegetarian black bean burgers (highly recommend, by the way). If it hadn't been for this grain cooker, I would have never made the burgers, but since it was so easy to cook the quinoa as I worked during the day, everything was quick and ready to assemble at dinner time.

I also love the recipe book. Not only does it give you the full breakdown of how to cook pretty much every grain you could ever think of, it also offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert inspiration. I'm planning on making the roasted cauliflower, chickpea, and barley salad next week. How good does that sound?

The machine is also so simple to take apart, and the cleaning process is truly a breeze. A difficult cleanup is what keeps me from using 50% of my kitchen appliances, so this is key.

There's really only one con I can think of, and it's related to my specific lifestyle. Since the device is able to make a large portion of grains and simultaneously steam foods, it isn't the most compact grain cooker on the market. It's by no means massive; it just takes up a little more counter space in comparison. Keep in mind that I'm only one person living in a minuscule studio apartment, so it's really not a big deal — just something to consider.

I can't go so far as to say that I've turned into Emily Mariko, but I'm pretty sure the process has begun. In all seriousness, this gadget is what I've been seeking out for so long. I never made grains before simply because I didn't want to deal with the timing and measuring. Now, I don't even have to think about it. If you're into meal prep, looking to add more variety to your diet, or simply love a new cooking gadget, the Nutribullet EveryGrain Cooker is calling your name.