12 Sneakily Amazing Decor Finds From Museum Gift Shops

Gone are the days of "Starry Night" mousepads and Degas fridge magnets. Well, actually, those days are still around if that's your thing, but museum gift shops have come a long, long way from the standard, ubiquitous tokens. These days you can find legitimately good decor via museum gift shops, and what's even handier is you don't need to travel to find it. Here, 12 amazing gift store finds you can shop online.

Designer Madeline Weinrib created these fine bone china plates to celebrate 10th anniversary of The Met's reimagined Islamic Wing.

This reproduction of a classic 1979 design is actually super affordable. Stock up your bar with these cuties ASAP!

With LACMA being home to the largest Arts and Crafts decorative objects collection in the world, it makes sense that you'd find some gorgeous reproductions in their gift shop. This vase plays on 1920s deco themes with the California state flower — the poppy — adorning the sides.

Are you an artist? Or perhaps you know one? This gift can offer some moral support: "This classic felt camp flag created by Oxford Pennant celebrates the Whitney Museum's dedication to the works of living artists."

From the National Museum of Women in the Arts, this bone china porcelain plate depicting Frida Kahlo would look great as part of a gallery wall.

Don't forget: Museum gift shops can also be a great place to discover independent designers. Case in point, these bookends from the Whitney's store, by Chen Chen and Kai Williams. What's super cool about these bookends is they are made from recycled brochures, museum pins, and other castoffs of Whitney paraphernalia.

If you can't visit L.A.'s Craft Contemporary museum, then check out their online gift shop where you might find amazing, one-of-a-kind trinkets like this hand sculpted and painted vase by Sócrates Marko Medina Ahearn.

A doormat inspired by an iconic William Morris print? We'll gladly step on that.

Can't get to The Met's Cloisters museum? Try out this collab with Harlem Candle Co., meant to evoke the spirit of the magical gardens and medieval architecture.

Seeing stars? You will if you head to the newly opened Academy Museum in Hollywood. This hand-crafted gold planter is inspired by the institution's architecture.

Here's another piece inspired by The Met's Cloisters — we had to include it as we are all over traditional style these days.

Give your morning coffee the goddess treatment with this Hestia-inspired mug via the National Museum of Women in the Arts.