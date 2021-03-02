The 10 Best Women Ceramicists You Should Know

Visit Page Image Credit: Uno+Ichi For Women's History Month, we are highlighting the people and projects you should know about all year long.

If it's feeling like the right time to refresh your houseware favorites and cherished decor pieces, we've got you covered with a list of some of our favorite women-run ceramicist shops. Even if you're just looking to browse and bookmark, these designs are scroll-worthy and endlessly inventive.

From swirly, organic color palettes to bright, graphic patterns, these ceramics are sparking our springtime imagination — and we think you might want them lining your cupboards and counters, too.

Here are our 10 favorite women ceramicists that we're excited to support year-round.

Marbled patterns, organic color palettes, and calming swirls have us gushing over Helen Levi's ceramics. We're mesmerized by these houseware items, and trust you'll feel the same.

Rami Kim's whimsical pieces are straight out of a story book. With a background in animation, Kim brings functional ceramics to life through leafy patterns, little human faces, and a truly poetic design.

Eny Lee Parker's expressive designs explore human traits through objects that "echo humanity in character, emotions, and even physicality," according to her website. Her work is playful, inspiring joy and wonder in every piece.

Recreation Center has us rethinking lava lamps as an essential house item. These pieces, described as contributing to "a less boring and more colorful day," have got you covered in your everyday needs — from earrings to door hooks to dog bowls.

Brooklyn-based artist Sarah Hussaini is bringing a dose of color through her ceramics line Not Work Related. If you're looking to brighten up your space with simple, graphic patterns, this is it. Sometimes utility is as essential as fun design.

Lalese Stamps' hypnotic designs give Lolly Lolly Ceramics an unmistakable look that we want all over counters. No two of these squiggly mugs are alike. The collecting possibilities are endless.

Nur Ceramics brings a subdued and earthy color palette to candleholders, bowls, vessels, and more. These nature-shaped configurations infuse a feeling of ritual in every piece.

Los Angeles-based creative studio Object Matter creates pieces that are a mix of contemporary minimal design and curvilinear, geometric patterns. They're simple and make us smile.

We're so excited about Uno+Ichi, an adorable ceramics brand based in Los Angeles, where owner, designer, and ceramicist Hana Ward works from a backyard studio behind her grandmother's house in West Adams. What started as a humble collaboration between two friends: Uno+Ichi, literally meaning two people working together on something, or "one plus one," uno being the Spanish word for "one," and ichi as in the Japanese word for "one," has evolved into a successful shop, with products in stores all across the United States and beyond.

Heo Ceramics, from Los Angeles-based designer Karen Tong, bridges inspiration from realms as diverse as Bauhaus architecture, Pee-Wee Herman pop, Southeast Asian design, and Southwestern desert forms. Tong, the daughter of Vietnamese refugees, has spent several years working on the Navajo Reservation in New Mexico, and her colorful, simple designs reflect the gorgeous landscapes that continue to influence her work.

Mica DeMarquez of Mimi Ceramics makes beautifully functional pieces for practical, everyday use. Her pottery is created in Portland, Oregon, where each piece is hand thrown, then painted and glazed by hand. Influenced by disciplines as far-ranging as typography, architecture, and fashion, DeMarquez's designs are imaginative and striking, and will absolutely enliven any home.