A Directory of 60+ Women-Owned Businesses for Your Shopping Needs

According to a recent study, there are approximately 114% more women entrepreneurs than there were 20 years ago, and now, there are around 12.3 million women-owned businesses in the United States. So, it's never been a better time to celebrate all of the women paving the way for future generations, especially the entrepreneurs creating and running their own businesses.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

We rounded up more than 60 of our favorite home and lifestyle brands that you can shop right now.

Textiles

Aelfie: Founded in 2012 by Aelfie Oudghiri, this home decor brand makes rugs, pillows, bed and bath accessories, and more in bold, eclectic colors and patterns.

Block Shop: Block Shop is a Los Angeles-based studio founded by sisters Hopie and Lily Stockman. The brand creates apparel and home goods from small-batch textiles and donate 5% of profits to its biannual Community Health Camps in Jaipur, India, where the brand was created in 2013.

Bolé Road: Bolé Road is a textiles brand founded by New York-based designer Hana Getachew. She creates vibrant home decor — including pillows, rugs, table linens, and more — with striking patterns that are handwoven by artisans in Ethiopia.

Caroline Z Hurley: Caroline Z Hurley is a design studio based in Brooklyn that designs and makes textiles from table linens to quilts. The studio uses block-printing, weaving, and quilting to create designs inspired by the colors, textures, and patterns Caroline sees during her travels.

Cultiver: Cultiver is a linen and lifestyle brand founded by Nicolle Sullivan. You can find bedding, loungewear, and more made with 100% European flax linen.

Dusen Dusen: Founded by designer Ellen Van Dusen in 2010, Dusen Dusen offers home goods and apparel with captivating colors and patterns.

Heather Taylor Home: This Los Angeles-based home goods and textiles brand carries tea towels, placemats, napkins, and more to help you up your entertaining game.

Advertisement

Johanna Howard Home: Browse through throws, pillows, scarves, and candles inspired by Johanna's native home, Sweden, and her many travels.

Louise Gray: Founded by Alexandra Gray Bennett and Jocelin Johnson, Louise Gray, is home to quilts, blankets, wall hangings, and more handcrafted by artisans in Minneapolis.

MINNA: This New York-based ethical home goods brand was founded by Sara Berks in 2013. MINNA collaborates with artisans in Central and South America to create a lineup of handcrafted products with patterns and designs inspired by "feminist art, the Bauhaus, traditional craft, and vintage textiles."

Shop Candice Luter: Iowa-based designer Candice Lute creates wood and fiber art and decor perfect for midcentury modern and minimalist spaces.

Candles

Bedside Glow Candles: Bedside Glow Candles is a New York-based brand, founded by Dr. Nydia Dixon and her son Princeton, that creates soy wax candles with seasonal scents and a calming collection that aligns with each of the chakras.

Charlie Rose Company: This Georgia-based candle brand offers handcrafted, non-toxic, natural soy wax candles.

Harlem Candle Co.: The luxury home fragrance brand was founded in 2014 by Teri Johnson, a travel and lifestyle expert. It offers a range of scents inspired by Harlem, including Sugar Hill and Lenox.

Ignite Your Peace: Ignite Your Peace is a New Jersey-based soy candle brand created by Kierra Bussey. Each product features supportive or self-affirming words.

Advertisement

Kintsugi Candle Co.: Founded by Allison Jones, Kintsugi Candle Co. offers candles, apparel, and accessories that "highlight the beauty of imperfection" through soothing scents and empowering quotes.

Lucky No. Candles: Created by Nina Frazier Hansen, this candle collection is all about energy. "Each one comes with "a crystal and scent that corresponds to its numerological assets," according to the company website.

Bedding/Bath

Beddley: Ditch difficult duvets with Beddley, a bedding brand created by Lola Ogden. Beddley offers an "easy-open" duvet with zippers on three sides so you can switch out your duvet covers without all the fuss.

Coyuchi: Founded by Christine Nielsen, Coyuchi is filled with bedding, sheets, sleepwear, and more made from luxe organic cotton.

Parachute: This cozy bedding brand founded by Ariel Kaye makes everything from premium sheets to robes.

Rough Linen: This California-based linen brand was created by Tricia Rose in 2009. It offers handcrafted bedding, kitchen linens, clothing, and more.

Uniquely Bath Co.: Uniquely Bath Co. is a Georgia-based bath brand with a line of nourishing products like handmade body scrubs, soap, and more.

Nopalera: These vegan botanical products take inspiration from the beauty of the cactus. The soaps, scrubs, and exfoliants come in chic packaging and relaxing hues.

Advertisement

Jade Purple Brown: Vibrant colors are a huge part of this illustrator's work and Brown recently started creating throw blankets and beach towels that are seriously eye-catching.

Decor

Bespoke Binny: Bespoke Binny is a London-based home decor brand founded by Natalie Manima. You can find lampshades, pillows, aprons, napkins, and more in beautiful, African-inspired patterns and designs.

By Keeks With Love: Founded by Rickeysha Godfrey, By Keeks With Love is a Florida-based brand with face masks, journals, drinkware, and more that celebrate the Black community.

Clare V: This handbag and accessories brand founded by Clare Vivier includes a home category. You can find a curated selection of candles, puzzles, ceramics, and more that match Clare V.'s playful and modern style.

Claude Home: Claude Home is a New York-based vintage home and decor brand founded by Maggie Holladay. She curates quality furniture, sculptures, and more to help customers find classic pieces for their spaces.

Domain: Laura Hodges Studio's Domain is a Maryland-based home accessories brand that offers fair trade and sustainable decor including artwork, candles, jewelry, and more.

Effortless Composition: Effortless Composition, founded by Brittiny Terry, has a curated collection of textiles, decor, and tabletop accessories, each paired with styling tips to help you create the home of your dreams.

Advertisement

Godly Gorgeous: Founded by Andrea George, Oklahoma City-based Godly Gorgeous features illustrated African American art prints, desk accessories, and more.

The Heart Department Co.: The Heart Department Co. is a Kentucky-based wood decor brand created by Tanalee Lavern. In this shop, you can find handcrafted poster holders, photo clipboards, and more.

Jungalow: This eclectic home decor brand founded by Justina Blakeney is perfect for maximalists. You can find everything from planters to wallpaper to bedding in Blakeney's trademark style.

Livvy & Neva: Livvy & Neva, founded by New York-based designer Keita Turner, is a pillow brand with limited edition and vintage designs. The brand's name pays homage to Turner's grandmothers, Olivia and Geneva.

Marie Burgos Design Store: The Marie Burgos Collection features curated modern lighting, decor, furniture, and more inspired by French and midcentury modern design, as well as feng shui.

Mary Elizabeth Home: This home decor brand founded by designer Kenya Stanfield offers unique, modern decor, from laundry hampers to pillow covers. Each collection has bright colors or patterns, making them eye-catching and chic.

Sheila Bridges: New York City-based interior designer Sheila Bridges creates beautiful wallpaper, wall decals, and window shades. Her work, including her acclaimed Harlem Toile du Jouy design, is featured in museums such as the Cooper Hewitt, Brooklyn Museum, Museum of Arts and Design, and more.

The Shop at KonMari: The Shop at KonMari is a lifestyle brand founded by tidying expert and consultant Marie Kondo. It's filled with organizational tools and wellness products to help you create a simple, more joyful life.

Advertisement

The Sill: This DTC plant company was founded by Eliza Blank in 2012 as a one-stop-shop for modern plant lovers. The brand sells both live and faux plants, along with potting accessories and merch that any plant parent would enjoy.

Rifle Paper Co.: Anna Bond's stationery and lifestyle brand is easily recognizable. Rifle Paper Co. features everything from phone cases to planners with colorful, floral, and whimsical designs.

Ron Nicole: Founded by Ronni Robinson, this brand showcases works of art made from floral plaster and paper reliefs, with flowers sourced locally and from collaborations with other florists, gardeners, and farmers.

Yowie: Yowie is a home and lifestyle brand founded in Philadelphia by Shannon Maldonado. The shop curates unique finds from independent artists, designers, and brands.

Ceramics

Eny Lee Parker: This New York-based designer creates furniture, lighting, and decor that double as art pieces.

Helen Levi: Helen Levi is a photographer and potter based in Queens, New York. Her work features stoneware pieces with beautiful patterns, from rainbow splatters to unique, marbled beach waves.

IIIVVVYYY: This Brooklyn-based, small batch ceramics brand created by Ivy Weinglass uses swirling patterns that make the pieces both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Kelley Burnett: Kelley Burnett is a Los Angeles-based ceramicist that creates beautiful, minimalist stoneware pieces inspired by "form, simplicity, and light."

Advertisement

Lolly Lolly Ceramics: Lalese Stamps founded Lolly Lolly Ceramics, an Ohio-based brand that features stoneware mugs with unique handles like rainbow arches and playful lines.

Lucy Michel: Lucy Michel is a Los Angeles-based artist who creates one-of-a-kind, wheel-thrown ceramics, from candlestick holders to snack bowls.

Magic Hour Ceramics: This chic brand founded by Sylvia Tribel offers wheel-thrown ceramics including bowls, cups, vases, and more.

Mimi Ceramics: Mica DeMarquez is a self-taught, Oregon-based ceramicist that makes dreamy hand painted and glazed cups, mugs, planters, and vases inspired by "architecture, fashion, graphic design, typography, and interior design."

Not Work Related: Not Work Related was created by Sarah Hussaini, a Brooklyn-based ceramicist. The former architect crafts home goods, like mugs and planters, with brightly colored, playful designs.

Nur Ceramics: Nur Ceramics is a New York-based brand founded by Dina Nur Satti. Her work goes beyond aesthetic home decor and taps into the cultural storytelling and ceremonial traditions of African communities she's met during her travels.

Object Matter: This Los Angeles-based ceramic and design studio features playful ceramics, home decor, and art created by artist and ceramicist Carrie Lau. From incense holders to blankets, you'll find Insta-worthy designs that experiment with colors and shapes in different mediums.

Okay Mija: Okay Mija is a Los Angeles-based ceramics brand created by designer Vanessa Hernandez. Hernandez's beautiful, handmade pieces inspired by her Mexican-American heritage.

Pigeon Toe Ceramics: Founded by Lisa Jones in 2008, Pigeon Toe became a sibling-owned venture after Lisa's sister joined as co-owner. The brand offers modern ceramics made in a Portland-based studio. You'll find everything from beaded pendant lights to chimes that are perfect for adding a touch of color to your space.

Advertisement

Rami Kim: Rami Kim handcrafts minimalist ceramic home decor, from mini face mugs to table lamps. Her creations are made in Los Angeles and are inspired by "organic shapes, nature, feelings, simplicity, and of course, people."

Recreation Center: This ceramic brand was created in 2012 by Josephine Noel. The New York-based brand is stocked with mugs, dishes, bowls, plants, and more that are anything but ordinary.

Sara Paloma: Sara Paloma is a California-based studio potter and ceramic designer that creates stunning stoneware vessels inspired by travel, ancient history, architecture, geology, and industrial design.

Uno+Ichi: This ceramics brand was founded by Hana Ward and Joanna Lee in 2015. All unique pieces are handmade by Ward behind her grandmother's house in West Adams, Los Angeles.

ZZIEE Ceramics: ZZIEE Ceramics is a modern, handmade ceramics brand founded by Elizabeth Eisenstein, a potter based in Joshua Tree, California. Eisenstein pulls inspo from the "textures, colors, and shapes of the Mojave desert."

Mud Witch: Viviana Matsuda creates ceramics that capture the curves of bodies in playful and bright colors. They're photo-ready and sure to brighten your cabinets or shelves.

Furniture

Sabai: Founded by Caitlin Ellen and Phantila Phataraprasit, Sabai is a sustainable furniture brand that offers affordable and eco-friendly seating options like customizable sofas, ottomans, and sectionals.

Kitchen/Tableware

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen: Model, TV personality, and entrepreneur Chrissy Teigen's home and lifestyle brand has two major shopping categories: cook and chill. You'll find everything from cookware and chocolate to robes and accessories, so you can be a homebody in style while staying inspired in the kitchen.

Estelle Colored Glass: This luxury, handblown glassware brand was founded by Stephanie Hall, inspired by her grandmother's love for antiquing. Estelle Colored Glass features chic vintage-inspired glassware in a range of colors, from soft pastels to bold jewel tones.

Our Place: Our Place is home to the Insta-famous Always Pan but offers more than iconic cookware. Founded by Shiza Shahid, the brand also offers ethical dinnerware including stylish drinking glasses, plates, and bowls that come in sets and bundles.

Year & Day: Founded by Kathryn Duryea Wyndowe, Year & Day features modern and minimalist tableware designed in California and crafted by environmentally responsible partners in Italy and Portugal.

Cleaning

Pur Home: Founded by Angela Richardson and Michelle Richardson, Pur Home is a non-toxic household brand with a selection of eco-friendly cleaning products.

Branch Basics: After suffering from health problems in her teens, Allison Evans joined forces with her best friend Kelly Love and aunt Marilee Nelson to create a line of all-natural cleaning products that help people cleanse their homes of toxins and live happier, healthier lives.

Package Free: For eco-friendly finds in a variety of categories, browse the selection at Package Free, founded by Lauren Singer (who went viral for fitting all the waste she created in eight years in one mason jar). Shop cleaning kits, lunch kits, kitchen essentials, and more.

Food/Drink

One Stripe Chai Co.: This brand has exactly what you need for a pick-me-up to get you through the day. "I'm Indian so drinking chai is basically in my blood," founder Farah Jesani explains on the company's site.

The Qi: Lisa Li founded this brand to help you create a "sensory tea ritual" at home. Just combine the whole flowers with hot water and watch the magic unfurl.

Golde: This beauty and wellness brand offers a mix of superfood-based face masks, smoothie boosters, and blends. It was co-founded in 2017 by Trinity Mouzon Wofford in a one-bedroom Brooklyn apartment and is now available at major retailers all over the country.

Clevr Blends: You'll be interested to know that Meghan Markle gifted these blends to Oprah. The California-based wellness company carries everything from rose cacao latte packs to edible flowers.

Brightland: Aishwarya Iyer basically made olive oil IG-worthy. The products, which include vinegars as well, are designed to "provide abundant nourishment to you and the people you love," in Iyer's words.

McBride Sisters Collection: A glass of wine at the end of a long day always does the trick and sisters Robin and Andréa want to make the experience even better. The company's selection includes all the essentials, plus canned options.

Omsom: Another dynamic duo, Vanessa and Kim Pham founded their company to "bring proud, loud Asian flavors to your fingertips any day of the week." The spice starters can be incorporated into everything from fried rice to vegan tacos.