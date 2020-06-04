Black-Owned Home and Lifestyle Brands to Support Right Now and Forever

While home decor seems like it's just about shopping, ​who​ we choose to support can actually make a huge difference. One of the easiest ways to show ongoing solidarity with and support for the Black community — besides donating to causes such as Black Lives Matter, the ACLU, the NAACP, and Color of Change (just to name a few) — is by shopping at Black-owned lifestyle and home businesses as you decorate your home.

Advertisement

In celebration of Juneteenth, a now federal holiday honoring the emancipation of African American slaves in the United States, we wanted to ensure we all have Black-owned businesses on our radar today, tomorrow, and always.

While there are endless shops we could include, these are just a few of our favorite Black-owned home and lifestyle brands that sell everything from framed art, wall hangings, and throw pillows to furniture, candles, and linens.

From left: Expedition Subsahara, Pepper Palm, Emma Make Studio Image Credit: Mory Men for Hunker

Bespoke Binny: Self-described as an "eclectic homeware brand rooted in African expression," this shop features bright and fun decor, including lamps, oven mitts, aprons, pillows, and more.

By Liana Rae: Find paintings, notebooks, and note cards in Liana Rae's art shop. Her work is all about "the beauty of flow, simplicity, and the human form."

ByKeeksWithLove: Rickeysha makes everything in her shop to order, including coffee mugs, face masks, art prints, notebooks, and more.

Claude Home: This vintage furniture and design shop is the epitome of chic. You can find everything from chairs to sculptures to vases.

DEEP BLACK: Founder Sherród Faulks creates handmade ceramics with a combination of style and monetary accessibility. Each collection revolves around a central theme that is woven throughout every design.

Don't Sleep Interiors: Inspired by Black leaders throughout history, this Etsy shop makes pillows, mugs, wall art, and other decor items emblazoned with these important figures' words and faces.

Advertisement

Effortless Composition: Brittiny and team have a seriously smart eye for home goods, which is evident in the items you can shop at Effortless Composition. You'll find both statement and functional pieces, often in neutral hues that can adapt to any decor style.

EmmaMakeStudio: Hailing from Cambridge, United Kingdom, Emma creates beautiful art prints, wall hangings, and embroidery hoops for both children and adults, alike.

Estelle Colored Glass: Honestly, no words do this stunning brand justice — you really need to just click through and see it for yourself — but we'll try. Self-described as "jewels for your table," this brand creates gorgeous hand-blown glassware and cake stands in vibrant shades of pink, purple, green, and more. It'll be hard to select just one, but luckily they have a mixed set option so you can have one in every color.

Ethel's Club Shop: A co-working and community space created specifically for BIPOC, Ethel's Club also has an expertly curated shop. Find everything from planters to candles to ceramics in the home section.

Expedition Subsahara: This brand features handmade African goods, including stunning woven baskets, authentic African bags, and one-of-a-kind beaded jewelry.

GodlyGorgeous: Self-described as a shop where "adventure and style meet a love for Christ," this shop has a variety of t-shirts and art prints that feature beautiful Black women and motivational phrases to encourage faith and love.

Jungalow: Started as a lifestyle blog under the same name, Justina Blakeney's decor line has become synonymous with colorful, plant-filled style. Score unique bohemian planters, pillows, wall art, furniture, lighting, and so much more.

Advertisement

Lolly Lolly Ceramics: Lalese Stamps, nicknamed Lolly, is the founder and designer of Lolly Lolly and creates all of her pieces out of her studio in Columbus, Ohio. In 2019, Lolly embarked on the "100 Day Project," during which she successfully set out to make 100 unique ceramic mugs over 100 days.

LouLouArtStudio: This shop features printable and downloadable wall art, including customizable family portrait and profile shots.

Lovely Earthlings: These colorful, statement-making art and canvas prints, cards, tote bags, and journals will make your home (and life) instantly brighter.

Miiriya: This new app allows you to shop Black-owned businesses all in one place, often comparing itself to marketplaces like Amazon and Etsy. Narrow down your search with categories ranging from art and decor to beauty and fashion.

Mirlande: Mirlande Jean-Gilles creates multilayered artworks using paper from magazines and books, along with both watercolor and acrylic paint for backgrounds.

Nur Ceramics: Dina Nur Satti is the designer and maker behind Nur Ceramics, which she started as an homage to her Somali and Sudanese roots. Through her pieces, she hopes to "provide a window into the aesthetic brilliance and artistic sophistication of cultures that are often overlooked." Nur pieces feature bowls and candleholders in neutral hues and clean lines.

Pepper Palm: This Nashville-based Etsy seller is all about botanical accessories, from handpainted planters to ornate frames made for pressed and dried flowers.

Pottery by Osa: Osa Atoe uses red clay and a carving technique to create ceramics that are meant to be used and cherished in households, versus displayed in a gallery. She feels a personal connection to those who have her creations.

Advertisement

Rheal: Oakland-based artist Rheal uses a variety of mediums for their creations, ranging from blankets to ceramic catchalls.

Rochelle Porter Design: RPD is an Atlanta-based lifestyle brand specializing in vibrant, happy home decor and fashion textiles derived from the founder's, Rochelle Porter, original artwork.

Ron Nicole: Although currently sold out of all items, Ronni Nicole creates stunning (and clearly very popular) floral-pressed papers as wall art. Follow her on Instagram @imamronnicole for collection and sale updates.

Shop Candice Luter: Using wood and fabric scraps, Candice Luter creates home decor items, like fringe-covered wall hangings and half-circle mirrors. Luter was also a finalist in the first-ever Etsy Design Awards in the Inventive Decor category.

Studio Nom: For statement decor that's handwoven with care, look no further than this shop, which creates gorgeous vases and wall hangings with geometric patterns.

Tactile Matter: Artist Kenesha Sneed sells prints, throw blankets, and ceramics of her stunning, abstract designs.

The Heart Department Co.: This handcrafted wood display shop on Etsy has adorable decor perfect for a home office, including memo boards, print holders, bookends, and more, in a modern farmhouse style.

The Pink Locket: This modern minimalist brand creates handmade jewelry dishes (along with jewelry) that aim to empower women.

Tracie Hervy: Shop handmade ceramics ranging from simple vessels to intricate and sculptural forms. Find her beautiful pieces for sale at beloved retailers like Shoppe Amber Interiors and Nickey Kehoe.

Advertisement

Yowie: Based in Philadelphia, Yowie was founded by Shannon Maldonado as a co-op-type shop selling work of independent makers. Fast forward to today, the brand continues to offer a variety of unique products, ranging from ceramics to towels to books, created by artists and makers of all colors and backgrounds.

From left: Bolé Road Textiles (both images on left), OSxN Image Credit: Mory Men for Hunker

54kibo: Founder Nana Quagraine always loved the unique African design items she found on trips home to Ghana and South Africa, but realized these designs were largely underrepresented and hard to access outside of Africa — so she decided to change that. 54kibo aims to share "the vast creativity and talent the African diaspora has to offer," including unique pendant lighting, woven baskets, throw pillows, statement furniture, and so much more.

Ali Sandifer: The duo behind this Detroit-based studio, Abir Ali and Andre Sandifer, create the sleekest handmade wooden furniture.

Aphrochic: Husband and wife Jeanine Hays and Bryan Mason founded Aphrochic in 2007, through which they design interiors, sell home goods like pillows, poufs, rugs, lighting, and more, and publish a magazine.

Archer Home Designs: This shop has a ton of gorgeous rustic farmhouse furniture pieces, or you can contact them directly for a custom piece.

Bolé Road: Based in Brooklyn but hand-woven in Ethiopia, this textile brand founded by artist Hana Getachew sells home linens, fabric, pillows, and more.

Domain: Founded by Laura Hodges Studio and based in Baltimore, this shop features handmade ceramics, blankets, throw pillows, and napkins.

Advertisement

GOODEE: Founded by the brilliant Byron and Dexter Peart, this curated marketplace focuses on sustainability and responsible creators.

Johanna Howard Home: While growing up in Sweden, Johanna Howard says she learned the value of hand-sewing and crafting beautiful clothing from her mother. She then translated her lifelong love of textiles into a home decor business, working with local artisans in Peru and Portugal to create throws and pillows made from soft alpaca.

Jomo Furniture: Ethiopian American artist Jomo Tariku incorporates a deep appreciation for African art and culture and infuses his heritage into contemporary product designs.

Lichen: Founded in 2017 by Jared Blake and Ed Be, Lichen (pronounced like "liken"), this Brooklyn-based storefront and coffee shop sells thoughtfully sourced furniture and decor.

Livvy and Neva: New York-based designer Keita Turner launched this line of limited-edition and one-of-a-kind pillows inspired by her collection of vintage textiles, naming the company after her great grandmothers, Olivia and Geneva.

Madame de la Maison: This brand was born out of a love for celebration and large table gatherings. Buy or rent exquisite vintage pieces and an assortment of beautifully crafted linens.

Marie Burgos Design Store: Calling upon Marie's knowledge and history as a designer, this collection offers contemporary lighting, furniture, and decorative accessories with a fresh perspective.

Mary Elizabeth Home: Named after founder Kenya's great-grandmother and grandmother, Mary Elizabeth Home carries eye-catching textiles that will add a dose of brightness to your space. Browse through fabric planters, table linens, and more — all made in small quantities, so you get a truly special piece.

Advertisement

OSxN: Created by Ugandan and American designer Nasozi Kakembo in 2011, OSxN features home decor items that are made in Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., and through fair-trade partnerships in Uganda and incorporate African-inspired textile design. You can purchase items both on Etsy and on the brand website.

Sabai: Asian and Black women-owned and sustainable sofa brand Sabai is redefining the boxed sofa game with their Essential line of loveseats, sofas, and sectionals. Every piece is made-to-order to cut down on waste and is non-toxic, so you can feel better about your furniture purchases. (Not to mention, the prices are incredibly affordable.)

Sheila Bridges: As an African American living in Harlem, founder Sheila Bridges explains she was always "intrigued and inspired by the historical narrative of the decorative arts, especially traditional French toile with its pastoral motifs from the late 1700s." When she couldn't find the perfect toile to put in her own home, she decided to create her own and designed fabrics, bedding, plates, glassware, umbrellas and clothing. Her Harlem Toile De Jouy wallpaper is now included in The Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum's permanent wallpaper collection.

All photos courtesy of Clare. Image Credit: Mory Men for Hunker

Clare: Fed up with the paint industry's overwhelming options and confusion, Nicole Gibbons decided to launch Clare, a direct-to-consumer option with designer-curated colors and all the tools you need to apply it.

From left: Kintsugi Candle Co., Herpothecary (both images) Image Credit: Mory Men for Hunker

Antik Lakay: Sometimes you just need a simple design and a relaxing scent, and Antik Lakay offers both of those. Each candle is a "coconut and soy blend paired with subtle fragrances," according to the brand's site.

Advertisement

Blade + Bloom: This brand carries items like a Camp White Pines room and linen spray "inspired by childhood camping trips" and upcycled embroidered doilies.

Bresi-Ando Tools for Living: Developed by PR expert, social commentator, and female empowerment activist Simone Bresi-Ando, this line of wellness products — which includes scented candles, stationery, and ancestral guidance cards — infuses West African practices as a route to spirituality, style, and decor.

Harlem Candle Co.: Teri Johnson draws inspiration from "fragrance, jazz, and Harlem" for her company Harlem Candle Co., established in 2014. The luxury candles are also beautifully packaged and extremely photo-friendly.

Herpothecary: This line of natural soaps and body butters are so beautiful they'll feel like their own pieces of decor.

Ignite Your Peace: This candle brand hopes to capture "the essence of your soul in a candle," and features scent themes like peace, courage, and balance.

Kintsugi Candle Co.: Founder Allison Jones started her company, Kintsugi, after being diagnosed with a brain tumor and finding solace in aromatherapy during her treatment. The word "Kintsugi" translates to "Golden Journey" in Japanese and refers to the time-honored art of repairing broken pottery using lacquer mixed with gold to highlight the beauty of imperfection.

Love Notes: These candles are made with natural soy wax and are cotton-based, lead-free, and feature custom-blended fragrances, so you can have the scented candle of your dreams.

Pontie Wax: This shop sells hand-poured candles in dreamy scents, like lemon lavender sugar and coconut clove mango.

Pur Home: Founder Angela Richardson began her journey into eco-friendly living seven years ago when she made her first-ever natural bar of soap. Fast forward to today and her site features an entire line of kitchen and bathroom products that will leave your home sparkling and smelling fresh.

Redoux: This scent and vegan skincare brand features self-care essentials in a pared-down, chic aesthetic. Items like a turmeric botanical bar are perfect for winding down after a long day.

SimplyGVO: This shop name stands for "simply good vibes only" says it all — get all-natural candles and wellness products to create a dreamy at-home spa.