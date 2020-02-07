18 Black-Owned Etsy Shops to Bookmark for All Year Round

Shopping for a new mirror or looking for a unique gift? That's always a good chance to support Black creatives with small businesses. And there's one place we often go to in search of unique finds: Etsy, the online marketplace where you can find goods that make friends go "wait, where did you get that?"

If you don't quite know where to start, Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy Trend Expert, tells Hunker that you can "keep an eye on Etsy's Black-owned shops Editors' Picks page to discover more one-of-a-kind finds created by Black sellers in our community."

Even if you aren't quite ready to shop, there are other ways to show your appreciation.

"Shoppers can support specific sellers by sharing their favorite shops on social media or "favoriting' them on their Etsy accounts, which makes it easy to locate the shops whenever they are ready to make a purchase and signs them up for on-sale notifications," Isom Johnson says.

Here are just a few Black-owned Etsy shops to support all year long.

Self-described as an "eclectic homeware brand rooted in African expression," Bespoke Binny is all about bringing more joy into interior design and decor. The shop carries lampshades, aprons, oven mitts, napkins, and more — all in bright prints inspired by Ghanian aesthetics.

Pepper Palm's tagline is "everything botanical," so you know we're automatically interested. Planters like this colorful one make great additions to any side table or desk.

If you're looking for some colorful accent pieces in your home, shop owner Rheal is here to help. Find everything from handmade coasters to woven throw blankets.

Ready to get organized? This shop features calendars, meal planners, notepads, and more.

Looking for a statement wall hanging? Studio Nom creates pieces like this one made of cotton and beech wood and even takes custom orders for wall spaces that might prove a little trickier.

Archer Home Designs is all about creating chic, rustic pieces that let the natural materials shine. This farmhouse console table with wheels can be custom stained based on what style you're looking for.

Candle brand Ignite Your Peace hopes to capture "the essence of your soul in a candle." This candle, meant to clear negative energy, is made of natural soy wax and uses a lead and zinc-free cotton wick.

Using wood and fabric scraps, Candice Luter creates home decor items like this eye-catching half-circle mirror with fringe. Luter was a finalist in the first-ever Etsy Design Awards in the Inventive Decor category.

Created by Ugandan and American designer Nasozi, xNStudio features home decor items that incorporate African-inspired textile design. The pillow featured here was a result of the brand's residency at Kokrobitey Institute in Ghana; it was created using the batik technique and was fully handprinted and dyed in Ghana.

Mirlande Jean-Gilles creates multilayered artworks, like this collage with an eye-catching green background. Perfect for that empty space that's just waiting to become a gallery wall.

Technically, this shop focuses primarily on jewelry, but we couldn't help swooning over the jewelry dishes The Pink Locket carries. Perfect for keeping all sorts of knick-knacks in one place.

Blade + Bloom is all about natural, high-quality products. The brand carries items like this candle inspired by "inspired by lounge clothes, zoom meetings, tv binge-watching" and more.

Sometimes you just need to light a candle to either get to work or relax before bedtime. Thankfully, Charlie Rose Company has a range of scents for all your needs.

You can find plenty of "Afrocentric wrapping paper and gift-giving accessories" with Insta-friendly designs in the work of Copper and Brass Paper. Whether you need a new notebook or weekly planner pad, there's plenty to give your desk some extra style.

If you need to unwind after an especially long day, Uniquely definitely has a few options that might help. The brand carries sugar scrubs, bath salts, and soaps in lively colors and scents.

All the items in the Candid Art Accessories shop are "influenced by the modern African Diaspora and cosmic geometry." You can find everything from quilts to masks to greeting cards.

Described as "chakra candles for your spiritual wellbeing," Bedside Glow Candles is all about relaxing vibes. The Calming Orchids candle, for example, focuses on the heart chakra — and also brings those spa-like floral notes to your space.