Gifts From Latinx-Owned Brands to Add to Your Cart

Beyond Latinx Heritage Month, it's important that we think about where we shop. Looking for a new candle? In search of a notebook for your desk? There are plenty of Latinx makers out there creating these items and many, many more.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

And during the holiday season, you can feel good knowing you found a thoughtful present ​and​ supported a Latinx maker or brand while you were at it.

If you're searching for gifts from Latinx-owned businesses, we've rounded up just a few picks in a variety of categories for all your shopping needs.

Home Goods

We previously wrote about Lilian Martinez's desert space and studio. The artist also creates home goods, such as this eye-catching throw.

This handmade mug is perfect for the artsy person in your life. Victor Serrano's shop has plenty of pottery gems for everyone on your list.

Founded by Aisha Cort, Vela Negra creates vegan candles that take inspiration from Cort's Afro-Cuban and Guyanese background. You can shop the candles individually or as sets and samplers.

Advertisement

Based out of the U.S. and Guatemala, Woven Futures works with artisans to create textile goods and more. You can find fashion accessories but also mugs, like this gem.

We spoke with Andi Xoch, creator of Latinx With Plants, about her journey and recently opened store in Boyle Heights in Los Angeles. If you've got a loved one near the area, get them a gift card so they can grab a new plant buddy (or two).

Or, if your LA-based plant lover would like a new green buddy, pick one or two from The Plant Chica.

This tray gives the giftee some self-affirmation and helps them keep their jewelry in one place.

Advertisement

Jessica Watkins creates everything from pins to stationery. These charming mugs would be great for the friend that loves a good tabletop IG photo.

Kalisha Carmichael founded Boss Blend Coffee to share her love of coffee and her Afro Cuban background. For the coffee lovers in your life, order this "dark roast with robust notes of chocolate, almond, and a bit of smokiness."

For the person on your list who loves floral scents, this Lucky No. Candle has an estimated burn time of 75 hours so their space will always be pleasantly fragrant.

Stationery

Jen Zeano Design's mission includes "celebrating every tiny victory." The brand's "hoy es tu dia" notepads definitely help you do that (while staying organized).

Advertisement

Pana Li's artsy objects are bound to make your desk a little more colorful. This 48-page journal is perfect for jotting down meeting notes.

San Francisco-based Paula Morales creates bright and bold pieces like this eye-catching journal.

Patty Delgado designs everything from clothes to desk accessories under the Hija de tu Madre brand. This pink notebook offers a daily reminder to keep going.

Art

Freelance painter, muralist, and digital illustrator Manuela Alejandra Guillén creates dreamy yet politically conscious artworks that go beyond aesthetics.

Advertisement

For the friend who's into art that's a little spooky, check out freelance illustrator Jennifer Dahbura's work.

Illustrator GrowMija regularly posts pieces on Instagram that we can't help but love. This poster will give you a little encouragement when you need it.

Designer and illustrator Enrique Larios makes work that play with curves, color, and shapes in exciting ways. We could totally see one of these pieces as the focal point of a room.

Self-Care

Along with creating gorgeous preserved floral bouquets, Rococo Floral Co. also offers essentials for relaxation. This gift box includes curated goodies like bath salts that help you show that special someone you care.

Advertisement

Founder Desirée named Lila Suds after her mother, Dalila. In addition to being an artist, she found an interest in soapmaking — which led to her small-batch, handcrafted collections. Her site offers artisan bars, including detoxing facial soaps.

Julissa Prado created Rizos Curls to craft the curly hair products she didn't see growing up. Gift your loved one a hair accessory (or two) so they can pamper themselves at home.

This vegan soap bar is hand made and designed for some soothing self-care. The brand focuses on crafting products with clean ingredients.

Increase the spa-like vibes with this facial massage tool from Chillhouse, founded by Cyndi Ramirez.

Advertisement

Experience-Based/Craft

Illustrator, designer, art director, and visual journalist Susana Sanchez-Young creates artworks for both adults and kiddos alike. You can grab this coloring book to keep everyone occupied during the holiday season (some pages have not-kid-friendly language inside, which means more fun for parents).

Maceo Cabrera Estevez created Booklandia because she wanted to make it easier for teachers and parents to find bilingual books. If you know a little one who loves books — or a loved one about to have a kiddo — a mini box would make a thoughtful present.