76 Amazing Women-Owned Brands to Support Now and Forever

We're shopping women-owned brands all year long, but there's never been a better time to highlight our favorites than during Women's History Month. Whether you're shopping for a new sofa, plush bedding, cult-fave travel accessories, or sustainable kitchen essentials, check out our favorite women-owned brands that you need on your radar.

Furniture and Decor

54kibo: Founded by Nana Quagraine, 54kibo offers modern African home decor and furnishings.

Aelfie: Founded in 2012 by Aelfie Oudghiri, this home decor brand makes rugs, pillows, bed and bath accessories, and more in bold, eclectic colors and patterns.

Albany Park: Co-founded by Jessica Sharpton and her husband Daryl, Albany Park is stocked with modern sofas, sectionals, armchairs, and more.

Bespoke Binny: Bespoke Binny is a London-based home decor brand founded by Natalie Manima. You can find lampshades, pillows, aprons, napkins, and more in beautiful, African-inspired patterns and designs.

Betsu Studio: This Philadelphia-based design shop, founded by former art school alumni and illustrator Laura Weiszer, has a curated selection of unique vintage home goods. The shop is also available on Etsy.

Block Shop: Block Shop is a Los Angeles-based studio founded by sisters Hopie and Lily Stockman. The brand creates apparel and home goods from small-batch textiles and donates 5% of profits to community initiatives in India and LA.

Bolé Road: Bolé Road is a textiles brand founded by New York-based designer Hana Getachew. She creates vibrant home decor — including pillows, rugs, table linens, and more — with striking patterns that are handwoven by artisans in Ethiopia.

Candice Luter: Iowa-based designer Candice Luter creates wood and fiber art and decor that's perfect for midcentury modern and minimalist spaces.

Chasing Paper: Shop traditional and removable wallpaper, tile decals, and decor at Chasing Paper, co-founded by Elizabeth Rees.

Clare V: This handbag and accessories brand founded by Clare Vivier also includes a home category. You can find a curated selection of candles, puzzles, ceramics, and more that match Clare V.'s playful and modern style.

Claude Home: Claude Home is a New York-based vintage home and decor brand founded by Maggie Holladay. She curates quality furniture, sculptures, and more to help customers find classic pieces for their spaces.

Jungalow: This eclectic home decor brand founded by Justina Blakeney is perfect for maximalists. You can find everything from planters to wallpaper to bedding in Blakeney's trademark style.

Lulu and Georgia: Based in Los Angeles and founded by Sara Sugarman, Lulu and Georgia designs and curates "the best in interiors" with furniture, decor, and exclusive designer collabs.

McGee & Co.: McGee & Co. has a gorgeous selection of indoor and outdoor home decor and furniture plus some vintage finds. It was co-founded by interior designer Shea McGee and her husband, Syd.

MINNA: This New York-based ethical home goods brand was founded by Sara Berks in 2013. MINNA collaborates with artisans in Central and South America to create a lineup of handcrafted products with patterns and designs inspired by "feminist art, the Bauhaus, traditional craft, and vintage textiles."

Minted: Need unique art, home decor, or customized stationery? Minted, founded by Mariam Naficy, has it all.

Mustard Made: Store your essentials in style with the colorful locker brand Mustard Made, founded by Becca and Jess Stern.

Rifle Paper Co.: Anna Bond's stationery and lifestyle brand is easily recognizable. Rifle Paper Co. features everything from phone cases to planners with colorful, floral, and whimsical designs.

Ruggable: Dress up your space and make cleaning infinitely easier with Ruggable's washable rugs, conceptualized in 2009 by Jeneva Bell.

Sabai: Founded by Caitlin Ellen and Phantila Phataraprasit, Sabai is a sustainable furniture brand that offers affordable and eco-friendly seating options, like customizable sofas, ottomans, and sectionals.

SIN: Founded by Virginia Sin, SIN has stunning handmade pieces like table lamps, bookends, bowls, and more.

Society Social: Society Social, founded by Roxy Owens in 2011, is the perfect home brand for decorating your space with fun and vibrant home pieces.

The Heart Department Co.: The Heart Department Co. is a Kentucky-based wood decor brand created by Tanalee Lavern. In this shop, you can find handcrafted poster holders, photo clipboards, and more.

The Nopo: Founded by Kelly Breakstone Roth and Shanny Harel, The Nopo curates fair trade and handmade home decor from all over the world.

The Shop at KonMari: The Shop at KonMari is a lifestyle brand founded by tidying expert and consultant Marie Kondo. It's filled with organizational tools and wellness products to help you create a simple, more joyful life.

Yowie: Yowie is a home and lifestyle brand founded in Philadelphia by Shannon Maldonado. The shop curates unique finds from independent artists, designers, and brands.

Bedding and Bath

Bearaby: Founded by Kathrin Hamm, Bearaby's lineup includes modern pillows and weighted blankets.

Beddley: Ditch difficult duvets with Beddley, a bedding brand created by Lola Ogden. Beddley offers an "easy-open" duvet with zippers on three sides so you can switch out your duvet covers without all the fuss.

Coyuchi: Founded by Christine Nielsen, Coyuchi is filled with bedding, sheets, sleepwear, and more made from luxe organic cotton.

Cultiver: Cultiver is a linen and lifestyle brand founded by Nicolle Sullivan. You can find bedding, loungewear, and more made with 100% European flax linen.

Dusen Dusen: Founded by designer Ellen Van Dusen in 2010, Dusen Dusen offers home goods and apparel with captivating colors and patterns.

Ettitude: Phoebe Yu's bedding and sleep brand Ettitude offers bamboo bedding, bath towels, and loungewear that are super soft and sustainable.

Eucalypso Home: Eucalypso, founded by Elle Liu, is a sustainable bedding brand that offers sheets, comforters, and more.

Parachute: This cozy bedding brand founded by Ariel Kaye makes everything from premium sheets to robes.

Rough Linen: This California-based linen brand was created by Tricia Rose in 2009. It offers handcrafted bedding, kitchen linens, clothing, and more.

Kitchen and Tableware

Chantal: Chantal is a cookware and kitchenware brand founded by Heida Thurlow.

Estelle Colored Glass: This luxury handblown glassware brand was founded by Stephanie Hall and inspired by her grandmother's love for antiquing. Estelle Colored Glass features chic vintage-inspired glassware in a range of colors, from soft pastels to bold jewel tones.

Hedley & Bennett: Take your kitchen attire to the next level with aprons from Hedley & Bennett, created by Ellen Bennett.

Material: Co-founded by Eunice Byun, Material has all sorts of kitchen essentials, from sustainable cutting boards to pans.

Our Place: Our Place is home to the Insta-famous Always Pan but offers more than iconic cookware. Founded by Shiza Shahid, the brand also offers ethical dinnerware, including stylish drinking glasses, plates, and bowls that come in sets and bundles.

Stasher: Organize, cook, prep, or freeze, all while saving on single-use plastic bags with reusable silicone bags from Stasher, founded by Kat Nouri.

S'well: Ditch plastic bottles and opt for a reusable one from S'well, which was created by Sarah Kauss.

Year & Day: Founded by Kathryn Duryea Wyndowe, Year & Day features modern and minimalist tableware designed in California and crafted by environmentally responsible partners in Italy and Portugal.

Food and Drink

Brightland: Aishwarya Iyer basically made olive oil IG-worthy. Brightland's products, which also include vinegar and honey, are designed to "provide abundant nourishment to you and the people you love," according to Iyer.

Clevr: You'll be interested to know that Meghan Markle gifted these blends to Oprah. The California-based wellness company carries everything from rose cacao latte packs to edible flowers.

Copper Cow Coffee: Debbie Mullin's Copper Cow Coffee offers traditional Vietnamese coffee and lattes with a twist.

Diaspora Co.: Shop single origin spices sourced across India and Sri Lanka at Diaspora Co., created by Sana Javeri Kadri.

Dona Chai: Founded by Amy Rothstein, Dona Chai has looseleaf tea and concentrates to make the perfect chai at home. For every order of Masala Chai sold on the site, the brand donates $1 to Chhaya Development Corporation, an organization that "works to build housing stability and economic well-being of South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities in New York City."

Figlia: Inspired by the "desire to have more honest and inclusive conversations around alcohol consumption," Lily Geiger's Figlia offers alcohol-free aperitivos.

Fishwife: Tinned seafood got a major makeover thanks to Fishwife's creators Caroline Goldfarb and Becca Millstein. Shop everything from tuna to salmon, all in stunning packaging.

Fly By Jing: Founded by Jing Gao, Fly By Jing brings all-natural Sichuan chili sauce, dumplings, and more to the masses.

Ghia: Stock your bar cart with this nonalcoholic beverage created by Melanie Masarin.

Golde: This beauty and wellness brand offers a mix of superfood-based face masks, smoothie boosters, and blends. It was co-founded in 2017 by Trinity Mouzon Wofford in a one-bedroom Brooklyn apartment and is now available at major retailers all over the country.

Mezcal Doña Vega: Love mezcal? Try Doña Vega, a mezcal brand founded by Sonya Vega and produced by Mexican women.

Omsom: Another dynamic duo, Vanessa and Kim Pham, founded their company to "bring proud, loud Asian flavors to your fingertips any day of the week." The spice starters can be incorporated into everything from fried rice to vegan tacos.

One Stripe Chai Co.: This brand has exactly what you need for a pick-me-up to get you through the day. "I'm Indian, so drinking chai is basically in my blood," founder Farah Jesani explains on the company's site.

Partake: Founded by Denise Woodard, Partake is your solution to gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO baked goods, including cookies and baking mixes.

Seattle Chocolate: Chocolate lovers rejoice! This women-owned brand, founded by Jean Thompson, is the perfect spot for satisfying your sweet tooth or gifting your loved ones a special treat.

Sips By: Shop high-quality tea and get it delivered on a regular basis with a subscription box by Sips By, founded by Staci Brinkman.

The Qi: Lisa Li founded this brand to help you create a "sensory tea ritual" at home. Just combine the whole flowers with hot water and watch the magic unfurl.

Lifestyle

Baggu: Founded by Emily Sugihara, you can count on Baggu for its best-selling bags, home goods, and accessories.

Blueland: Blueland is an eco-friendly cleaning brand founded by Sarah Paiji Yoo in 2019.

Branch Basics: After suffering from health problems in her teens, Allison Evans joined forces with her best friend Kelly Love and aunt Marilee Nelson to create a line of all-natural cleaning products that help people cleanse their homes of toxins and live happier, healthier lives.

Harlem Candle Co.: The luxury home fragrance brand was founded in 2014 by Teri Johnson, a travel and lifestyle expert. It offers a range of scents inspired by Harlem, including Sugar Hill and Lenox.

JIGGY: Support puzzle designs created by women with JIGGY, founded by Kaylin Marcotte.

MINNIDIP: Need a stylish solution to beat the heat? Emily Vaca's MINNIDIP is your go-to for inflatable pools, toys, and more for all sorts of warm-weather fun.

Otherland: Cult fave candle brand Otherland is a Hunker favorite founded by Abigail Cook Stone in 2017.

Pur Home: Founded by Angela Richardson and Michelle Richardson, Pur Home is a nontoxic household brand with a selection of eco-friendly cleaning products.

Ritual: Founded by Katerina Schneider, Ritual offers multivitamins in sleek and modern packaging.

The Sill: This DTC plant company was founded by Eliza Blank in 2012 as a one-stop shop for modern plant lovers. The brand sells both live and faux plants along with potting accessories and merch that any plant parent would enjoy.

TUSHY: This modern and sustainable bidet brand, founded by Miki Agrawal, will instantly upgrade your bathroom.

Travel

Beis: Shay Mitchell's travel brand Beis is beloved by many, and we can totally see why. Find everything from weekender bags to backpacks that will make traveling a breeze.

Cadence: Keep your toiletries in check with modern toiletry capsule brand Cadence, created by Steph Hon.

Dagne Dover: Founded by Melissa Mash, Deepa Gandhi, and Jessy Dover, Dagne Dover features eco-conscious travel and everyday backpacks, bags, and more.

Lo & Sons: Created by Helen Lo, Lo & Sons is a must for luxury travel accessories, including backpacks, weekender bags, and more.

Paravel: Co-founded by Indré Rockefeller, Paravel gives stylish and sustainable travel pieces a whole new meaning with carry-ons, packing cubes, and more.

