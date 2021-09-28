The Lulu and Georgia x Malene Barnett Collection Celebrates Black Art and Traditions

It seems like 2021 is the year of incredible wallpaper collaborations. The latest collection to join the stellar lineup? A partnership between Lulu and Georgia and artist Malene Barnett.
The brand-new Kindred Collection launched September 27 — coincidentally, on Barnett's birthday! — with five styles of wallpaper drawn from her patterned ceramic work.
"The inspiration for my art involves many sources," Barnett says in a video promoting the collection. "I start with the material culture of the African Diaspora, going back to origin stories in West Africa, and then I travel through the Caribbean, as well as America."
That inspiration turns into highly textured and colorful ceramic pieces, which have now been transposed into two-dimensional wall coverings.
"I hope that this collection makes people feel inspired, empowered, feel a connection to the ancestors," says Barnett. "And think about what mark they want to leave on this world."
Lulu and Georgia has also curated a collection of products that pair beautifully with Barnett's works. Shop the five wallpapers below and check out the full selection of accompanying decor pieces here.
