The Best Yoga Mats to Buy on Amazon

If you want to buy a yoga mat online, there are a few things to consider. According to Vince Brown, founder and CEO of Rhode Island-based yoga studio Phoenix Rising and yoga brand 2nd Wind Health & Wellness, think about the style of yoga you practice the most and consider how long you've been doing yoga. "It's not the question of which mat is best for you, but rather which mat best complements your practice," Brown tells Hunker.

If you're a beginner, Brown recommends a yoga mat with a thickness between 3 millimeters — the industry standard — and 5 millimeters. "It helps you feel rooted in each pose and provides enough support for the wrists and knees," he says. "If [the mat] is too thick, you may feel unbalanced during your practice." And if the mat is too thin, there may not be enough support and it might lead to increased joint pain.

But if you've been practicing yoga for a while or like more intense yoga classes like hot yoga or power yoga, Brown suggests a yoga mat material that gets more grippy as you sweat. "Look for a mat that's easy to clean and made of a closed-cell material, like cork," Brown says. "These kinds of mats will repel moisture and help prevent any slipping during class." Pro tip: If you want to activate more grip early on during class, spritz your cork mat with some water.

From budget-friendly finds to options for joint pain, check out the best yoga mats on Amazon, below.

Best Overall

Jade Yoga is a highly rated yoga mat brand that uses natural, high-quality materials rather than synthetic rubbers. As one of the brand's most popular mats, the Harmony is 3/16 inches (around 4.8 millimeters) thick and weighs 4.2 pounds. It provides the perfect amount of grip and support, no matter what your experience level is or what type of yoga class you're taking — making it the perfect addition to your yoga routine.

Best Budget

The Gaiam Essentials Premium Yoga Mat is a durable mat with extra cushioning for added comfort. It features a textured, non-slip surface and is made with non-toxic materials. Not only is it lightweight at 3.5 pounds, but it also comes with a mat carrier sling. For the price, it's quite the steal.

Best With Alignment Lines

Getting a yoga mat with alignment lines can help you take your poses to the next level. The Liforme Original Yoga Mat features a patented alignment system designed to help you find the proper positioning of your hands and feet while you practice yoga. On top of helping you better your practice through design, it's made with eco-friendly and biodegradable materials, and has a comfortable, non-slip surface with 4.2 millimeters of support.

Best for Joint Pain

Aches and pains are inevitable, but they can be especially frustrating during a yoga class. To make sure you have enough support, try a yoga mat that's 5 millimeters to 6 millimeters thick, like the Manduka Pro Yoga Mat. It's extra dense, with enough cushion and support to help keep your joint pain at bay while you exercise.

Best for Hot Yoga

Hot yoga is bound to get sweaty, so you need a mat that can keep up, like the 2nd Wind Cork Yoga Mat. Made with natural and biodegradable materials, this yoga mat naturally repels moisture and gets more grippy while you sweat. And at 5 millimeters thick, it provides added support, too.

Best for Travel

Practice yoga while you travel without having to lug around a bulky mat. The Manduka eKO Superlite Travel Yoga Mat weighs 2.2 pounds and is only 1.5 millimeters thick, making it extra portable. Roll it up and throw it to your bag, so you can squeeze in a quick yoga session during your next getaway.