Tabitha Brown's New Target Collection Will Get You Summer-Ready

By May 14, 2023
Calling all hosts and hostesses! Tabitha Brown has launched a new outdoor entertaining collection with Target, just in time for the summer season. The line, much like Brown's previous collections with the retailer, is full of bright colors, bold patterns, and a ‌lot‌ of fun.

So much so that you can host a pretty rad summer party with nothing but Brown's creations. From portable speakers to inflatable outdoor movie screens, here are some of our top picks from Brown's latest collaboration with Target.

Tabitha Brown x Target Summer 2023 Collection

Outdoor Bean Bag Chair

Your guests will be super relaxed in this comfy outdoor bean bag chair.

Outdoor Lounge Mat

Featuring a built-in pillow, this lounge mat is sure to induce maximum comfort. It's even foldable and has handles, making it easy to tote around.

26 oz. Citronella 5-Wick Candle

Keep the buggers away with a gigantic citronella candle.

Inflatable Outdoor Movie Screen

Thanks to this colorful 82-inch inflatable screen, outdoor movie nights are about to be so much cooler.

Grilling Tool Set with Fabric Sleeve

Life is too short for boring grill accessories.

Backpack Tote Cooler

A cooler is a must during any summer gathering. This stylish number even has backpack straps, making it easy to carry goods on the go.

Portable Speaker

Set the tone of your summer gathering with this colorful portable speaker.

Acrylic Pitcher Yellow

This embossed yellow number will instantly give your spread a seasonal touch.

