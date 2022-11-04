The 11 Hottest Early Deals From Walmart’s Black Friday Sale

Can you believe it's November already? Not only do we have to prep for the holidays but also all the Black Friday sales coming our way. Some brands have started early, and if there's one you don't want to miss, it's the Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days Sale.

What is the Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days Sale?

The Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days Sale is a month-long event of savings across all categories. Throughout November, Walmart will add more deals every Monday at 7 p.m. EST, leading up to a final, massive closeout sale on Cyber Monday.

When is the Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days Sale?

The sale officially kicks off on Monday, November 7 at 7 p.m. EST online, but if you're a Walmart+ member, you get early access to the sale at noon. Luckily, Walmart has dropped some early Black Friday discounts ahead of time that you can shop right now.

If you prefer shopping IRL, the in-store deals start on Wednesday, November 9 at 6 a.m. local time.

The Best Early Walmart Black Friday Deals 2022

